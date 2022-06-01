Johnny Elite Returns to AEW Dynamite to Face Mystery Opponent

AEW Double or Nothing may have garnered mixed reactions from even die-hard AEW fans, from those who were both able to successfully watch it after purchasing it on the glitch-ridden and barely functional Bleacher Report app and also stay awake through the entire show, which lasted approximately 17 hours. But Tony Khan is right back at it, teasing a big surprise for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

After earning his first @AEW win last weekend #JohnnyElite returns to #AEWDynamite tonight aiming to work his way to the top!

For AEW's LA debut, hometown hero Johnny has signed an open contract to fight anyone in @AEW!

Who will he face on Dynamite on TBS

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight? pic.twitter.com/odBJd4pE29 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022

Has Tony Khan hired a new former WWE star? Windham Rotunda, perhaps, who was teasing his return just yesterday? Claudio CSRO or whatever he's calling himself now? Or maybe we will see the return of a formerly hired former WWE star, like Miro? Or maybe Tony will swerve us and give us someone from Japan. Here's hoping it's Miro though. We miss that guy.

Also on AEW Dynamite this week, MJF will have one hell of a promo to cut after all that drama from the weekend.

And there are plenty of matches as well:

Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC! At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite's LA debut, one of wrestling's top stars for the future battles one of wrestling's biggest stars: @GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hoQX7rx8zr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2022

Mr. Mayhem @RealWardlow returns to #AEWDynamite tonight for our LA debut!

In his first official match as a member of the @AEW roster Wardlow will fight another powerhouse with a high wrestling IQ in the form of @RealJDDrake LIVE on Dynamite on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

Tonight! pic.twitter.com/voqFy0wZTC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022

So it's shaping up to be quite the episode of AEW Dynamite, which should be no surprise. Tony Khan said last week that all the brass from Discovery/Time Warner will be in the building, which means AEW has to put on a great impression to solidify their spot in the post-restructuring conglomerate. We're rooting for you, AEW. But maybe don't let MJF say he's leaving for WWE in front of the execs.