Jujutsu Kaisen S01E21 "Jujutsu Koshien" Review: Aftermath & A Clue

Anime Jujutsu Kaisen S01E21 picks up right after the incident that took place at the sister school exchange event. However, the tournament cannot be stopped- the competition continues in the baseball field as we get snapshots of what happened leading to it. Honestly, it had more of a feel of those filler episodes, but… dun-dun-duuun! Manga readers got a little hint of future events.

The episode first takes off with Hanami crashing right at Haruta's feet, who decides to kill the curse after seeing the condition Hanami came back in. However, Mahito shows up and stops him- we then see a flashback where the curses were discussing the plans they had for the exchange event. We realize the reason they locked Gojo out of the veil was to keep his attention inside of it rather than out in the academy where they would be stealing all cursed items jujutsu sorcerers kept. When the subject of kidnapping Yuji as well comes up, Mahito explains Sukuna's vessel is pretty much a ticking time-bomb for them as well as for the academy.

Back in the present Mahito then helps Hanami stand, who looks at him and confesses it is hard for curses to keep their bloodlust thirst satisfied. This circles back to a conversation Mahito and Hanami had earlier on. Mahito smiles and tells Hanami he is starting to sound like a real curse now. Manga readers sure are happy to have gotten a little hint to what is coming in a future arc.

On the Jujutsu Tech side, Ijichi reads off the list of casualties and items stolen and the instructors agree to keep the extent of damage amongst themselves in order to avoid alarming the students or elders. The only clue they were able to obtain was that there seems to be a monk who is helping the curses and providing information for them. Then they discuss if the exchange event should be canceled or not- to which Gojo interjects stating it is not their decision to make.

And so the battle moves on the baseball field to determine who will the winner be. Thankfully the Tokyo students win after Yuji hits a Home Run. To my dismay, the best friendship I had so been loving between Aoi and Yuji has not been the same since the event. Aoi mentions at one point Yuji was not really himself during the battle when they faced Hanami. Yuji on his end keeps running away from Aoi reminding him they did not go to school together. But c'mon, you cannot keep this bromance from me!