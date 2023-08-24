Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Crunchyroll, Fashion, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: 999 Club, anime, clothing, Crunchyroll, Juice WRLD, Jujutsu Kaisen

JUJUTSU KAISEN x 999 Club Announce Limited Edition Clothing Collection

JUJUTSU KAISEN x 999 Club limited edition clothing collection stems from Club WRLD and Crunchyroll and is inspired by the popular anime.

JUJUTSU KAISEN is the subject of a limited edition clothing collection in a special collaboration between Crunchyroll and Juice WRLD's 999 Club. The cursed collection includes six items, with pre-orders beginning today through 999 Club's online store.

Juice WRLD loved anime, and the meaning behind 999 embodies taking the negative and turning it into something positive, mirroring the heroes of JUJUTSU KAISEN, who may use cursed or negative energy to fight the evils in the world. The meaning behind 999 embodies taking the negative and turning it into something positive to push forward, mirroring the heroes of the manga and anime series, who may use cursed or negative energy to fight the evils looking to harm others. 999 Represents taking whatever hell, whatever bad situation, and whatever struggle you're going through and turning it into something positive and using it to push yourself forward. This message is spread through clothing, lifestyle items, and everything in between that are akin to his messages, hobbies, interests, and fashion choices.

JUJUTSU KAISEN follows the action-packed tale of a high-schooler who gained cursed energy and entered into a life from which he could never turn back. The anime series JUJUTSU KAISEN is produced by TOHO Animation and animated by MAPPA. The anime is based on the best-selling manga of the same title, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, with more than 80 million copies in circulation. The cursed six-piece collection includes: First Years Tee – Heavyweight Retro Tee in White featuring the Tokyo Jujutsu High School team Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo.

Special Grade Tee – Heavyweight Retro Tee in Black, featuring Yuji Itadori and the curse he becomes, Ryomen Sukuna.

Cursed Energy Hoodie – Custom Heavyweight Cut & Sewn Hoodie in Black featuring the special grade cursed spirits of JUJUTSU KAISEN, including Jogo, Mahito, and Hanami, alongside curse user Suguru Geto.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Iconography Tee – Heavyweight Retro Tee in White featuring iconography behind the dark fantasy series printed with a puff technique.

Chibi Tee – Heavyweight Retro Tee in Purple featuring chibi version of fan-favorite characters.

Sukuna Hoodie – Custom Heavyweight Cut & Sewn Hoodie in White featuring the iconic markings of Ryomen Sukuna. Available soon – keep an eye on 999 Club social channels for more.

Fans have a limited time to pre-order the collection, which is available now through 999 Club's online store. JUJUTSU KAISEN is streaming on Crunchyroll.

