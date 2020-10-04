Kick-Ass: Why The Franchise Should Be Kicking Ass on Television

When we think about how much adult comics grew in acceptance over the past few decades, one of the IPs we have to thank is Kick-Ass. While there are two films based on the Mark Millar and John Romita Jr comic in 2010 and 2013, there's no reason why it couldn't be explored again on television. The roles of Dave Lizewski/Kick-Ass and Mindy Macready/Hit Girl played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz, respectively in the films doing wonders for their careers and the time would be right to pass the torch since both actors are likely too old to reprise for a third film.

The two films directed by Matthew Vaughn, which grossed a combined $161 million globally at the box office would complement the existing content on streamers like Netflix and Amazon, especially given the existing success of The Boys. Kick-Ass follows the story of Dave, who dreams of being a real-life superhero unaware of the intensity and dedication it takes to become a success. After purchasing his costume online and equipping himself with batons, he attempts to patrol the streets. Unfortunately, he gets more than he bargains for as a gang wails on him when he tries to stop a robbery. His persistence eventually runs them off, but not before onlookers film his exploits.

As Dave's heroism goes viral, others become inspired by his example as he adopts the moniker Kick-Ass and eventually gets real training from Hit-Girl and her father Big Daddy, played by Nicolas Cage in the 2010 film. There were some minor differences between the film and comics, but what the narrative of television does is that it can help expand existing canon while it follows the outline of its comic counterpart. It not only can explore the dark overtones of trying to live out a fantasy, but its intense dark heroic themes are only matched by its supercharged angst. Why can Kick-Ass work in 2021 and beyond? Five words: The Boys and Cobra Kai. With enough time and seasons, a series could expand the universe beyond both the comics and the films- and like we've seen recently with The Boys, could lend itself to spinoff possibilities. But for a series like this, it would have to be a streaming service or premium cable to properly do right by the original material.