Lanterns Drops Early, The Boys, Firefly & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Firefly, SNL, Lanterns, The Boys, Scrubs, Invincible, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Ted, and much more!

Article Summary Lanterns teaser drops early with a first look at Hal Jordan's suit and exciting DC Universe details.

The Boys final season trailer confirmed for Thursday, plus brand new Season 5 posters revealed.

Firefly stirs buzz as Nathan Fillion reunites with Jewel Staite for a special March 15th announcement.

Catch up on hot TV headlines including SNL, Abbott Elementary, Game of Thrones, and Doctor Who news.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 5th, 2026:

SNL Cast, Host Ryan Gosling Check In During Wednesday Read-Thru

AEW Dynamite Preview: Don't Take a Detour on the Road to WrestleMania

Firefly: Nathan Fillion Recruits Jewel Staite; March 15th Announcement

SNL Host Ryan Gosling's "Five-Timers" Celebration Gets a Reality Check

Lanterns Teaser Released: Hal Jordan's Suit, Ch'p Reference & More

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Ending MTV Run This May; Teaser Released

Abbott Elementary Returns Tonight! Our Season 5 Ep. 14: "Aide" Preview

The Boys Final Season Trailer Arrives Thursday; S05 Posters Released

Lanterns Promo Offers Best Look Yet at HBO Series' Green Lantern Ring

Lanterns: James Gunn Announces Series Teaser Dropping This Thursday

Fear Factor: House of Fear Preview: Who's Going to "Walk the Plank"?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Boynton, Ceesay, Mullan Join Season 2

Scrubs: Here's a Look at Our Updated S01E03: "My Rom-Com" Preview

Invincible Season 4 Teaser Sees Thragg Looking for Vengeance

Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E07 EXCLUSIVE: Time to "Walk the Plank"

Doctor Who Minisode Destination: Daleks Is Getting A Sequel

The Orville Lives, Vox Machina, Community & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Game of Thrones Film Reportedly in Works from Andor's Beau Willimon

Ted: Burkholder & Whigham on What Viewers Can Expect From Season 2

