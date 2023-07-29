Loki, Good Omens 2, Secret Invasion Woes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, futurama, Good Omens 2, loki, Secret Invasion, stephen king, The Venture Bros, wil wheaton
With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's Good Omens 2, AEW/WWE, Disney+'s Loki, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros., Hulu's Futurama, Stephen King/Twitter, Wil Wheaton/"Star Trek," Hulk Hogan, STARZ's Heels, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Wilson Cruz/My So-Called Life, Netflix's The Witcher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 29, 2023:
Always Sunny: The Gang Helps Us Drown Our Strike Sorrows In Bloopers
Secret Invasion: So [SPOILER] Was a Skrull Since "Civil War," Huh?
AEW Rampage Preview: Tag Teams Battle It Out Tonight
Report: Vince McMahon Undergoes Spinal Surgery
Loki Season 2 Poster: Our Lokis Are Running in Circles & Out of Time
The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes
Good Omens 3 "Planned and Plotted," Would Be "Satisfying End": Gaiman
Futurama Season 8 Ep. 2 Preview: The Grand Midwife Does Accept Tips
Stephen King Still Twitter, Not Buying Into Elon Musk's X Rebrand
Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton
Hulk Hogan's Marvel-ous Tale of Name Rights: Truth or Hulk Hog-wash?
Heels Season 2 Episode 1 Preview Finds Jack Hyping Up A Concerned Ace
Doctor Who 60th "Once and Future": Tennant's Tenth vs. Gomez's Missy
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shows Us The Faces of Hope (TEASER)
My So-Called Life, Discovery Star Cruz Talks LGBTQ+ Activism & More
The Witcher Producer on True Main Character: "It's Ciri's Story"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Ep. 8 Review: Scars of War
Batman: Mask of The Phantasm Needed THIS Trailer In 1993: Paul Dini
Secret Invasion Failed In Its Mission: Maybe It's Time for MCU 2.0?
