Loki, Good Omens 2, Secret Invasion Woes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Secret Invasion, Good Omens 2, Loki, Venture Bros., Futurama, Stephen King, Wil Wheaton, Doctor Who & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's Good Omens 2, AEW/WWE, Disney+'s Loki, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros., Hulu's Futurama, Stephen King/Twitter, Wil Wheaton/"Star Trek," Hulk Hogan, STARZ's Heels, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Wilson Cruz/My So-Called Life, Netflix's The Witcher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 29, 2023:

Always Sunny: The Gang Helps Us Drown Our Strike Sorrows In Bloopers

Secret Invasion: So [SPOILER] Was a Skrull Since "Civil War," Huh?

AEW Rampage Preview: Tag Teams Battle It Out Tonight

Report: Vince McMahon Undergoes Spinal Surgery

Loki Season 2 Poster: Our Lokis Are Running in Circles & Out of Time

The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes

Good Omens 3 "Planned and Plotted," Would Be "Satisfying End": Gaiman

Futurama Season 8 Ep. 2 Preview: The Grand Midwife Does Accept Tips

Stephen King Still Twitter, Not Buying Into Elon Musk's X Rebrand

Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton

Hulk Hogan's Marvel-ous Tale of Name Rights: Truth or Hulk Hog-wash?

Heels Season 2 Episode 1 Preview Finds Jack Hyping Up A Concerned Ace

Doctor Who 60th "Once and Future": Tennant's Tenth vs. Gomez's Missy

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shows Us The Faces of Hope (TEASER)

My So-Called Life, Discovery Star Cruz Talks LGBTQ+ Activism & More

The Witcher Producer on True Main Character: "It's Ciri's Story"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Ep. 8 Review: Scars of War

Batman: Mask of The Phantasm Needed THIS Trailer In 1993: Paul Dini

Secret Invasion Failed In Its Mission: Maybe It's Time for MCU 2.0?

Good Omens 2, Lando, Futurama, One Piece & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

