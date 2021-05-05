Loki Premiere Set for June 9- Wednesdays Are The New Fridays Now

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki next up on the streaming service line-up of shows, Hiddleston has some seriously good news to deliver. While most of you have gotten used to Fridays for your new episodes, for "The God of Mischief" things are being switched up a bit- with the series premiering on Wednesday, June 9- and airing subsequent episodes on Wednesdays, too. So what we're all saying and as you're about to see? Wednesdays are the new Fridays.

As we were brought up to speed on with the official trailer, Loki (Hiddleston) touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally, so Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) have "persuaded" him to help them set things right. Here's a look at Hiddleston breaking the news- with Loki set to premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, June 9:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Announcement | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNyLzc3MU_E)

In a recent interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.