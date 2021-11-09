Man In The Arena: Tom Brady Docuseries Hits ESPN+ on November 16th

Tom Brady is taking part in a new series on ESPN+ called Man In The Arena: Tom Brady. Each episode will take a look at the legendary Quarterbacks Super Bowl appearances straight from him, while also accompanied by others talking about those moments in time. "Man in the Arena is more than a series of career highlights compiled together," said Brady. "This series shows what an incredible journey it has been for me these past 22 years and the incredible people that have impacted me on this amazing ride. It is an inside look into how this journey has helped shape me into the man I am today." Check out the trailer below.

The Tom Brady Version Of The Last Dance

Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI, the season Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. The episodes depict not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, 199 Productions, Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports, and NFL Films. "Tom Brady has been a dominant force in the NFL, and in the broader culture, for two decades now. No player in recent memory has been more analyzed or debated, more beloved or reviled," said Chopra. "'Man in the Arena: Tom Brady' is an examination of his impact on and off the field, and I'm eager for that discussion to continue around the series."

I do like that this series will also take a look at the losses as well, and not just when he won, though Brady has done that quite often (as most of us know by now). You can look for the first episode on ESPN+ beginning Tuesday, November 16th (and every Tuesday after).