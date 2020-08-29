Market Shocker: Triple H Sells Of Nearly 40% of WWE Stock

WWE executive Triple H has sold off almost 40% of his WWE stock, an SEC filing revealed today. The filing reports two separate transactions from Haitch disposing of stock in WWE, one for 45,388 shares and another for 7,409 shares, for a total of 52,797 shares. Triple H is left with just 81,325 shares, meaning The Game let for of 39.36% of his total stock holdings in WWE. Following the transactions, Triple H is $2.4 million richer than before, as both transactions sold the stock for more than $45 per share.

Triple H has been selling WWE stock like crazy this year. Back in May, Haitch sold over 23,000 shares back in May for $1 million, and at that time, he was left with over 144,000 shares of stock, which means he let go of another 10,000 shares somewhere in between then and now. Haitch's wife, Stephanie McMahon, also sold a million dollars worth of WWE stock around that same time.

What could Triple H and Stephanie be doing with all of that money? Surely body oil and head wax hasn't gone up that much in price since the start of the pandemic. Maybe Triple H has been inspired by his old rival Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson buying the XFL from Vince McMahon and is looking to purchase a defunct McMahon property of his own. He can't let The Rock get one up on him again, after all.

So how much is the World Bodybuilding Federation going for these days? Of course, it would need to be renamed World Bodybuilding Entertainment in this modern era if The Cerebral Assassin is thinking of reviving it. Well, we wish Triple H the best in his new career as head of the World Bodybuilding Federation and we hope it finally brings him the peace and closure he desires.