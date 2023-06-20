Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, gotham knights, star trek, Star Trek Picard, strange new worlds, superman & lois, The Flash

The Flash, Superman & Lois, Star Trek: SNW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash/Grant Gustin, Star Trek: Picard, Superman & Lois, Secret Invasion, Doctor Who, Fear TWD, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Better Than Ezra with "King of New Orleans," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Flash/Grant Gustin, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, The CW's Superman & Lois, Crunchyroll, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw, The CW's Gotham Knights, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Netflix's The Chosen One, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard/Strange New Worlds, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 20, 2023:

The Flash: Did Grant Gustin Film a Cameo? Kevin Smith Has Us Confused

Star Trek: Picard: Stewart, Frakes & McFadden's TNG Reunion Feelings

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch on Season 4 Hopes

What The Flash Could Learn From Marvel Regarding Fan Service & Cameos

Crunchyroll Announces More Spring Anime Season Finales for This Week

Superhero Series Aren't The Problem But They Might Be The Solution

WWE Raw Preview: Finally, Logan Paul Returns to Raw and More

Misha Collins Thanks #BatBrats, Posts Thoughts on Gotham Knights End

Secret Invasion Intel on Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Skrulls & More

Catherine Tate on Doctor Who Difference: "Enormous" Balls & Sticks Now

The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer: Maggie & Negan – One Killer Team

Fear the Walking Dead Video: Strand's Return; James Wraps Morgan Run

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E02 Images: Court Is Now In Session

The Chosen One Teaser, Preview Images Released (But It Wasn't Easy)

The Flash, Doctor Who, James Gunn, TWDU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!