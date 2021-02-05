Mary Hartman Remake Lands "Schitt's Creek" Star Emily Hampshire

The popular show that aired in the late 60s and ended in the late 70s, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, will be seeing a remake in its' future. The original show featured actress Louise Lasser as the title character in the show made by the iconic Norman Lear. The remake of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman will be the same title but taking the role of the lead character will be Emily Hampshire, known for her recent work as Stevie in Schitt's Creek. She will be joined by the creator of Letterkenny, Jacob Tierney, in writing for the series. They will both be joined by Lear and Brent Miller's Act III Production. Tierney currently acts as showrunner but that may change in the coming weeks as buyers look into the series remake.

The remake of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, will revolve around a woman, played by Hampshire, in a small town, who has a sudden burst of social media popularity and becomes "verified". The show will maintain the same satirical style as the original, looking at the consumer culture in society. Both Hampshire and Tierney will be working as executive producers along with Lear and Miller. Being in charge of a cult classic television show's remake will be a difficult task for anyone, but Hampshire seems up for the task. Recently nominated for a SAG award for her work as Stevie in Schitt's Creek, Hampshire is riding high and continuing to work on new projects like this one.

It will be interesting to see if the upcoming show can define itself with a modern story that doesn't bring it down to the level of being just another boring television remake.