McIntyre Beats Rollins, But Punk Helps Priest Cash In MITB for Title

🎉 WrestleMania night 2 started with a bang as Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins, followed by a shocking cash-in from Damian Priest with help from CM Punk! 🤯

Article Summary Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins to win WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

CM Punk attacks McIntyre post-victory, revealing he's cleared from injury.

Damian Priest cashes in Money in the Bank, pinning McIntyre to become new champion.

🎉🎊 Greetings, loyal readers! 🎊🎉 The Chadster here, welcoming you to the most unbiased coverage of WrestleMania you'll find anywhere on the internet! 😤 Get ready to experience true objective wrestling journalism that is not biased towards either WWE or AEW. 🤔 WrestleMania is the greatest wrestling spectacle of all time, and AEW can never hope to compete. 😏 After last night's epic WrestleMania night one, WWE is going to do the impossible and top even that! 🤯 Tony Khan must be devastated watching this epic show, but The Chadster has no sympathy. 😒 He brought this upon himself. 🤷‍♂️

WrestleMania night two kicked off with an incredible match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship! 🏆 Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the title, with special guest commentator CM Punk calling the action. 🎙️ The match started hot with a Claymore Kick, but Rollins kicked out! 😱 The action spilled to the floor, where McIntyre hit some suplexes. 💪 Back in the ring, Rollins hit the Blackout, but McIntyre survived! 😲

The match continued with both men hitting their biggest moves, but neither could keep the other down for a three count. 🔥 McIntyre went for a Claymore off the announce desk, but Rollins countered with a Blackout on the desk instead! 😨 Back in the ring, McIntyre finally hit the Claymore to win the match and become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion! 🎉 McIntyre celebrated by climbing on the announce table and taunting CM Punk, but the celebration was short-lived, as Punk attacked McIntyre, revealing he's cleared from injury. Then, Damian Priest ran out and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase! 💸 With McIntyre already beaten up by Rollins and then Punk, Priest hit the South of Heaven on McIntyre and pinned him to become the new champ! 😱

The Chadster has to say, this match was a true spectacle! 🤩 The War and Treaty's performance of God Bless America before the match gave The Chadster goosebumps. 🦅 And seeing Stephanie McMahon come out to welcome everyone to WrestleMania was a real treat! 😊 CM Punk's commentary was also top-notch, even if he has to deal with that jerk Tony Khan's bullying online. 😠 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster is so sorry he has to go through that just for being an unbiased person like The Chadster! 😞

As for the match itself, The Chadster was absolutely blown away! 🤯 McIntyre and Rollins put on an instant classic that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat the entire time! 💺 The near falls, the big moves, the announce desk spot – it was all just so perfect! 💯 The Chadster was so thrilled, he chugged his can of White Claw seltzer, ripped the can in half, and used the jagged metal to carve "CM Punk" into his arm! 🍻🔪 That's how much this match meant to The Chadster! 😤 Now if only Keighleyanne would stop texting that guy Gary and get The Chadster a towel.

In conclusion, this was an epic way to start WrestleMania night two! 🙌 The Chadster is still buzzing from the excitement! 🐝 Tony Khan is probably crying into his booking sheet right now, knowing he can never hope to book something this good! 😂 Take that, Tony! 😎 The Chadster can't wait to see what else WWE has in store for us tonight. 🤔 You just know it's going to be amazing! 🌟 So stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's unbiased updates on the greatest WrestleMania of all time! 📰 Until then, this is The Chadster signing off! 👋

