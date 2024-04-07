Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: , , , , ,

McIntyre Beats Rollins, But Punk Helps Priest Cash In MITB for Title

🎉 WrestleMania night 2 started with a bang as Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins, followed by a shocking cash-in from Damian Priest with help from CM Punk! 🤯

  • Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins to win WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.
  • CM Punk attacks McIntyre post-victory, revealing he's cleared from injury.
  • Damian Priest cashes in Money in the Bank, pinning McIntyre to become new champion.
  • The Chadster provides energetic, unbiased insights on the night's thrilling matches.

🎉🎊 Greetings, loyal readers! 🎊🎉 The Chadster here, welcoming you to the most unbiased coverage of WrestleMania you'll find anywhere on the internet! 😤 Get ready to experience true objective wrestling journalism that is not biased towards either WWE or AEW. 🤔 WrestleMania is the greatest wrestling spectacle of all time, and AEW can never hope to compete. 😏 After last night's epic WrestleMania night one, WWE is going to do the impossible and top even that! 🤯 Tony Khan must be devastated watching this epic show, but The Chadster has no sympathy. 😒 He brought this upon himself. 🤷‍♂️

WrestleMania night two kicked off with an incredible match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship! 🏆 Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the title, with special guest commentator CM Punk calling the action. 🎙️ The match started hot with a Claymore Kick, but Rollins kicked out! 😱 The action spilled to the floor, where McIntyre hit some suplexes. 💪 Back in the ring, Rollins hit the Blackout, but McIntyre survived! 😲

Drew McIntyre holds the World Heavyweight Championship, if only briefly, at WrestleMania XL
Drew McIntyre holds the World Heavyweight Championship, if only briefly, at WrestleMania XL

The match continued with both men hitting their biggest moves, but neither could keep the other down for a three count. 🔥 McIntyre went for a Claymore off the announce desk, but Rollins countered with a Blackout on the desk instead! 😨 Back in the ring, McIntyre finally hit the Claymore to win the match and become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion! 🎉 McIntyre celebrated by climbing on the announce table and taunting CM Punk, but the celebration was short-lived, as Punk attacked McIntyre, revealing he's cleared from injury. Then, Damian Priest ran out and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase! 💸 With McIntyre already beaten up by Rollins and then Punk, Priest hit the South of Heaven on McIntyre and pinned him to become the new champ! 😱

The Chadster has to say, this match was a true spectacle! 🤩 The War and Treaty's performance of God Bless America before the match gave The Chadster goosebumps. 🦅 And seeing Stephanie McMahon come out to welcome everyone to WrestleMania was a real treat! 😊 CM Punk's commentary was also top-notch, even if he has to deal with that jerk Tony Khan's bullying online. 😠 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster is so sorry he has to go through that just for being an unbiased person like The Chadster! 😞

As for the match itself, The Chadster was absolutely blown away! 🤯 McIntyre and Rollins put on an instant classic that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat the entire time! 💺 The near falls, the big moves, the announce desk spot – it was all just so perfect! 💯 The Chadster was so thrilled, he chugged his can of White Claw seltzer, ripped the can in half, and used the jagged metal to carve "CM Punk" into his arm! 🍻🔪 That's how much this match meant to The Chadster! 😤 Now if only Keighleyanne would stop texting that guy Gary and get The Chadster a towel.

In conclusion, this was an epic way to start WrestleMania night two! 🙌 The Chadster is still buzzing from the excitement! 🐝 Tony Khan is probably crying into his booking sheet right now, knowing he can never hope to book something this good! 😂 Take that, Tony! 😎 The Chadster can't wait to see what else WWE has in store for us tonight. 🤔 You just know it's going to be amazing! 🌟 So stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's unbiased updates on the greatest WrestleMania of all time! 📰 Until then, this is The Chadster signing off! 👋

