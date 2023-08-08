Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, blu-ray, dvd, Metalocalypse, preview, trailer

Metalocalypse Preview: Salacia Orders "Army of the Doomstar" Destroyed

Set to hit Blu-ray & DVD on August 22nd, here's a sneak preview of what's to come from Adult Swim's Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.

Set to be unleashed on August 22nd, Adult Swim, Brendon Small & Tommy Blacha's full-length, series-continuing film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth. DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional & romantic flat-spin – all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia? We're not sure "The Big Bad" is going to give him a lot of time to decide based on the preview clip that you're about to see – because it's pretty clear that Salacia already has Nathan Explosion on his radar.

Set to hit Digital & Blu-ray on August 22nd (and on Cartoon Network's late-night programming block sometime after), here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today – followed by a look back at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar:

Written & directed by Small and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt (Metalocalypse), Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (KING DIAMOND; MERCYFUL FATE), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series; The Sandman), Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), Jon Hamm (Good Omens; Top Gun: Maverick), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Juliet Mills (Passions), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live, Ghosts), Raya Yarbrough (Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – a Klok Opera), and Livia Zita (2022 winner – Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award).

Metalocalypse: The "BABYKLOK" Tour 2023 Calendar

DETHKLOK kicks off their twenty-nine-date national tour on August 30 with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers BABYMETAL as co-headliners & virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson as support. In addition to the dates/locations below, the "BABYKLOK" tour will include appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA (Sept. 10), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (Sept. 23), and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA (Oct. 7). Here's a look at how the tour schedule is playing out:

Wed-Aug-30-23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Thu-Aug-31-23 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Sat-Sep-02-23 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Sun-Sep-03-23 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue-Sep-05-23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed-Sep-06-23 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Fri-Sep-08-23 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

Sat-Sep-09-23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun-Sep-10-23 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tue-Sep-12-23 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Thu-Sep-14-23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri-Sep-15-23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun-Sep-17-23 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Mon-Sep-18-23 Toronto, ONT RBC Echo Beach

Wed-Sep-20-23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thu-Sep-21-23 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat-Sep-23-23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

Sun-Sep-24-23 Milwaukee, MN The Rave/Eagles Club

Mon-Sep-25-23 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

Wed-Sep-27-23 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Thu-Sep-28-23 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

Sat-Sep-30-23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Sun-Oct-01-23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue-Oct-03-23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Wed-Oct-04-23 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Sat-Oct-07-23 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

Sun-Oct-08-23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Tue-Oct-10-23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater

Wed-Oct-11-23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Ticket information and VIP packages can be found at thebabykloktour.com.

