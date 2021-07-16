Modern Love Season 2: Amazon Shares Anthology Series Trailer, Images

Get ready for a season of emotions and more, Amazon Studios has released a trailer for the second season of their anthology series Modern Love. Not only do we have a trailer below for you to watch again and again, but also some photos from the upcoming episodes. The second season will feature some big names such as Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, and Susan Blackwell. Behind the directing of season two has included John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, Andrew Rannells, and Celina Held & Logan George.

Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by the season overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Modern Love Season 2 – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vb3gCwimRpI)

Love breaks all the rules. This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times's popular Modern Love column. A collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations.

Modern Love season two will involve many versions and stories of love, such as grief from the loss of a partner to finding your way along the spectrum of sexuality. There will be a total of eight episodes released on August 13. Episode titles include: "On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down"; "The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy"; "Strangers on a Train"; "A Life Plan for Two, Followed by One"; "Am I …? Maybe this Quiz Will Tell Me"; "In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses"; "How Do You Remember Me?", and "Second Embrace, With Hearts and Eyes Open". The trailer gives us a glimpse at the stories and characters we get to meet in this second season of Modern Love and already it looks fantastic. The chance to have Kit Harrington a series about love is all anyone could ask for. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching on August 13th when the series drops!

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.