Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Iman Vellani, Marvel Studios, mcu, ms marvel, the marvels

Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani "Assured" of MCU Return But No Details Given

Ms. Marvel & The Marvels star Iman Vellani shared that she was "assured" of Kamala Khan's return to the MCU - but wasn't given any details.

Article Summary Iman Vellani was "assured" of Ms. Marvel's return to the MCU, but with no details.

Kamala Khan's role in introducing X-Men and Young Avengers is evident.

Iman Vellani has completed her voice work for the animated series Marvel Zombies.

Zeb Wells is involved in a spin-off from the Marvel Zombies What If...? episode.

Between the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and Marvel Studios' big-screen adventure The Marvels, we can't think of another character in the MCU with more untapped potential than Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The streaming series left fans with a ten-ton tease that Khan was a mutant – throwing open the door to possibly introducing the X-Men universe into the proper MCU. Following that, the feature film dropped its own ten-ton tease – this time, for the possibility of Young Avengers coming to live-action live with Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye, Kathryn Newton's Stinger, and others. But with all of that in play, the only thing we know definitively when it comes to Ms. Marvel's future is that Vellani will be voicing the character for Marvel Studios' animated series Marvel Zombies (more on that in a minute) and that she's been penning the character's adventures on the comic book side. Speaking with Polygon heading into this weekend's 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Vellani was asked if she would be returning in the flesh to either the large or small screen (or both). "I have been assured. So that feels good, but there was no more assurance than that [laugh]," Vellani shared. "They give me breadcrumbs, and I try and make a meal out of it."

Iman Vellani on "Marvel Zombies" Recording, Ms. Marvel Role

"We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun," Vellani shared during an interview with The Direct, confirming that she's wrapped recording on the season. Vellani added, "And I love – there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing,'" And being in "the center of the show" means that Kamala will be running into "some really cool people" along the way. "I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

During an interview at New York Comic Con 2022, writer Zeb Wells was asked about the "Marvel Zombies" episode of What If…?, which then segued into the writer clarifying his involvement in the "Marvel Zombies" universe. "So I did not do ["Marvel Zombies" What If…? episode], but I'm doing the spin-off. So it's not out yet. But I love that episode too, so when I got the call that they were going to do a spin-off from that episode, I was like, 'oh yeah, let's do it,'" Wells explained. But it was the last part that caught our ear, with the writer adding, "So it's four episodes, not sure when it comes yet, but it's looking really cool." Hmmm. So does that mean four episodes, each the same length as an average What If…? episode? Or could we be looking as a "smaller ep count/longer episodes" scenario?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!