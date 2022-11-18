MST3K Turkey Day Marathon Schedule; A Message from Day & Hanson

Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson are teasing the upcoming Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon in a recent clip, promising a surgically enhanced collection of episodes for the special day. Starting at 7 am ET / 4 am PT on Thursday, November 24, the marathon will feature an extended lineup of ten feature-length episodes and one short film. Alongside new host segments, this year's event includes two feature-length episodes and a short from the show's current Season 13, screening for the first time outside of MST3K's independent streaming platform, the Gizmoplex.

The marathon also features eight classic episodes with newly upscaled versions for this year's Turkey Day event. Series Creator Joel Hodgson says, "These 'Surgically Enhanced' episodes have had their visual components upgraded to 1080p from the original 480p. Strangely, the MST3K Surgically Enhanced process also gives the upscaled films a distinctive 'new car' smell."

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon Schedule:

7 am ET / 4 am PT The Sword and the Dragon

9 am ET / 6 am PT The Starfighters

11 am ET /8 am PT Catalina Caper (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1 pm ET / 10 am PT Horror of Party Beach (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Santo in the Treasure of Dracula (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT Beyond Atlantis (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Warrior of the Lost World (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT City Limits

11 pm ET / 8 pm PT Parts: The Clonus Horror (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1 am ET / 10 pm PT Mitchell

3 am ET / 12 am PT Sleep for Health (S13 short)

You can watch the 2022 Turkey Day Marathon AD-FREE in the Gizmoplex, MST3K's new indie streaming platform, and the only place to get episodes from the all-new 13th season! The Gizmoplex is available on the web and on a wide variety of streaming platforms, including apps for both iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. Now here's a message from Day and Hanson to make sure you know just how special this turkey day is going to be:

Turkey Day is fast approaching, and we'll be celebrating with hosts @FeliciaDay & @PhunkyBeck! Tune in for surgically enhanced classic episodes, Season 13 episodes available for the first time outside the Gizmoplex, and a buffet of laughs! https://t.co/LitHsLsDrt #MST3KTurkeyDay pic.twitter.com/6g2AN4Rmt6 — Mystery Science Theater 3000 (@MST3K) November 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet