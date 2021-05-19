Nancy Drew Season 2 E16 Preview: A Word of Warning for Nancy?

After last week's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew brought the cosmically paranormal world of Tian Richards' (Dumplin', Burden) Tom Swift and Kennedy McMann's Nancy and the Drew Crew together for the first time (and hopefully not the last time), this week's episode "The Purloined Keys" brings things back down to earth a bit more- but not any less deadly. As our heroes work together to find a way to stop Everett (Andrew Airlie), Carson (Scott Wolf) offers a warning to Nancy that we're hoping she heeds. As you're about to hear in the promo following this set of preview images, it sounds like a number of Nancy's decisions may be coming home to roost.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 16 "The Purloined Keys": WARNING – Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) gives Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a word of warning. Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, and Maddison Jaizani also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Jesse Stern & Katherine DiSavino.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 2×16 Promo "The Purloined Keys" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXWaXbyv3B8)

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.