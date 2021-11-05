Nia Jax Says WWE Fired Her While She Was on a Mental Health Break

Just when you thought WWE couldn't possibly get any more heartless, they find a way to bring things to a new level. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, once again bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss on my downtime from international despotism. Yesterday, I told you about WWE's decision to fire 17 wrestlers immediately after announcing a big revenue increase and a bright financial outlook during their quarterly investment meeting. Comrade Ryan Fassett followed up with reports that, despite the given reason of "budget cuts" for the releases, some of the wrestlers, including Nia Jax, were reportedly fired due to their vaccination status, or, more accurately, status as anti-vaxxers (though being anti-vaxx does seem to be acceptable for certain stars that are higher up on the food chain).

But Nia Jax fired back on Friday, posting a response to Instagram that sidestepped the vaccination issue but noted that Jax was on a mental health break when she was suddenly released.

I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday's reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I've been working through so much — more than I can share — and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself. Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn't given any choices or options. It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.

Despite sloppy in-ring work that sometimes contributed to other wrestlers getting injured, Nia Jax was, until now, believed to be untouchable in the company due to her familial relation to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but comrades, when you're getting ready to sell the company anyway, you don't need to worry about keeping The Rock happy anymore, do you?