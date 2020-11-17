Nia Jax Botches Reaction to Coronavirus Vaccine

WWE star Nia Jax plans to look to God to protect her from coronavirus instead of a vaccine, according to a recent Instagram story. Captured by WrestlingNews.co, in the Instagram post, Jax wrote, "The Covid Vaccine is 90% effective after 8 months of development when the flu vaccine is 40% effective after 70 years of development. I'll go with my immune system, as it's 99.9% effective. God made my immune system, and I trust him the most."

Jax's flirtation with science denial comes as little surprise considering Jax recently liked a post supporting President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the presidential election results by QAnon-loving WWE referee Drake Wuertz. Jax is related to The Rock and Roman Reigns and is therefore essentially untouchable in WWE, so it makes sense that she would apparently feel the same sense of entitlement about important matters in real life.

Then again, if given a choice between catching coronavirus or having to wrestle in the ring with the notoriously dangerous Jax, some wrestlers might prefer the coronavirus. At least the coronavirus is unlikely to toss you too hard into the ring steps or to give you a buckle bomb so poorly WWE bans the move completely from the company. If she hadn't already left the country to escape, The Chadster might be concerned that Jax was purposely avoiding the vaccine just so she could give it to Kairi Sane!

The point is, Nia, just take the damn vaccine if it comes out unless there's a good medical reason why you personally can't take it. Your immune system isn't the same thing as a vaccine, and even if you might believe you're not at risk, you can still catch the virus and transfer it to other people, especially while working in the essential business of pro wrestling.