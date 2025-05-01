Night Court, The X-Files, Tracker, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Netflix's Everbody's Live with John Mulaney, Prime Video's Countdown, The X-Files, CBS's The Equalizer, CBS's Tracker, TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's Night Court, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, DC Studios' Superman, Max's Duster, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FX's Shōgun, ABC's The Rookie, HBO's The Last of Us, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, Disney+'s Andor, Hulu's No Man's Land, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, John Mulaney, Countdown, The X-Files, The Equalizer, Tracker, Night Court, Superman, Duster, Rick and Morty, Shōgun, The Rookie, The Last of Us, Andor, Doctor Who, and More!
SNL Cast, Host Quinta Brunson Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru
John Mulaney Goes Live TONIGHT: Shannon, Maron, Chieng & More!
Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Discusses Training for Series Role
The X-Files: Gillian Anderson Offers More on Ryan Coogler Conversation
The Equalizer S05E18: "Decisions" Sneak Peeks Preview Season 5 Finale
Tracker: Check Out 2 New S02E19: "Rules of the Game" Sneak Peeks
AEW Dynamite Preview: The Chadster Literally Can't Even
Night Court: Check Out Simon Helberg, Raegan Revord From S03 Finale
Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 2: Meet Solomon Grundy
SNL 50 Midweek: Quinta Brunson's Plan to Get Around Trump's Tariffs
Superman BTS Look Features James Gunn & Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific
Duster Official Trailer Previews Hilson & Holloway-Starring Max Series
Rick and Morty Season 8 Poster: Picasso Summer, Goat Beth & More
Shōgun Season 2 Begins Production Jan. 2026; Sanada, Jarvis Returning
The Rookie S07E17: "Mutiny and The Bounty" Promo; "The Return" Images
Desperate Housewives Reboot in Development with EP Kerry Washington
The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Bella Ramsey Takes Charge
Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Nicole Kidman Returns as Creepy Guru
Countdown, Dexter: Resurrection, Gargoyles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Andor Season 2: K-2SO's "Limitations" Cut Down Screen Time: Gilroy
No Man's Land: Leo Hatton on Trusting the Process, Action & More
Doctor Who: "Lucky Day" Writer Pete McTighe on Penning Ruby's Return
