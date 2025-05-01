Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Night Court, The X-Files, Tracker, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Countdown, The X-Files, The Equalizer, Tracker, Night Court, Rick and Morty, Shōgun, The Rookie & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Netflix's Everbody's Live with John Mulaney, Prime Video's Countdown, The X-Files, CBS's The Equalizer, CBS's Tracker, TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's Night Court, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, DC Studios' Superman, Max's Duster, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FX's Shōgun, ABC's The Rookie, HBO's The Last of Us, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, Disney+'s Andor, Hulu's No Man's Land, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, John Mulaney, Countdown, The X-Files, The Equalizer, Tracker, Night Court, Superman, Duster, Rick and Morty, Shōgun, The Rookie, The Last of Us, Andor, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 1, 2025:

SNL Cast, Host Quinta Brunson Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

John Mulaney Goes Live TONIGHT: Shannon, Maron, Chieng & More!

Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Discusses Training for Series Role

The X-Files: Gillian Anderson Offers More on Ryan Coogler Conversation

The Equalizer S05E18: "Decisions" Sneak Peeks Preview Season 5 Finale

Tracker: Check Out 2 New S02E19: "Rules of the Game" Sneak Peeks

AEW Dynamite Preview: The Chadster Literally Can't Even

Night Court: Check Out Simon Helberg, Raegan Revord From S03 Finale

Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 2: Meet Solomon Grundy

SNL 50 Midweek: Quinta Brunson's Plan to Get Around Trump's Tariffs

Superman BTS Look Features James Gunn & Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific

Duster Official Trailer Previews Hilson & Holloway-Starring Max Series

Rick and Morty Season 8 Poster: Picasso Summer, Goat Beth & More

Shōgun Season 2 Begins Production Jan. 2026; Sanada, Jarvis Returning

The Rookie S07E17: "Mutiny and The Bounty" Promo; "The Return" Images

Desperate Housewives Reboot in Development with EP Kerry Washington

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Bella Ramsey Takes Charge

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Nicole Kidman Returns as Creepy Guru

Andor Season 2: K-2SO's "Limitations" Cut Down Screen Time: Gilroy

No Man's Land: Leo Hatton on Trusting the Process, Action & More

Doctor Who: "Lucky Day" Writer Pete McTighe on Penning Ruby's Return

