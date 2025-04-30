Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, Dexter: Resurrection, Gargoyles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Countdown, AHS, TLOU, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Gargoyles, Dexter: Resurrection, Will Trent, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Countdown, FX's American Horror Story, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's WWE Raw, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, ABC's The Rookie, Disney+'s Gargoyles, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Disney+'s Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld, Hasbro's Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience, Netflix/Conan, NBC's Night Court, Hulu's No Man's Land, Harley Quinn & Freakazoid!, ABC's Will Trent, Hulu's Hit-Monkey, Hulu's Futurama, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Countdown, American Horror Story, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Gargoyles, Dexter: Resurrection, Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld, Peppa Pig, Netflix/Conan, Harley Quinn & Freakazoid!, Will Trent, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 30, 2025:

SNL Fans Hoping Show Takes on The White House's "MAGA Malfoy"

Jensen Ackles on "Similar Theme" Countdown Shares with Supernatural

American Horror Story S13 for Patti LuPone? "Yeah, I Don't Think So"

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Image Gallery, Preview Released

WWE Raw Literally Redefines Wrestling With Best Episode Ever

Doctor Who: 2-Episode Season 2 Finale to Get UK Theatrical Screening

The Rookie Season 7 Finale Overview; S07E16: "The Return" Preview

Gargoyles Live-Action Series Needs "Vibe" Similar to Animated Series

Dexter: Resurrection Teaser Sets July 11th Debut; Overview Released

Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Will Debut In Fortnite

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Set for 3-Episode Debut on June 25th

Peppa Pig "Meets the Baby" During 10-Ep Cinema Experience This May

Netflix Let Conan The Barbarian Series Rights Lapse: Robert Rodriguez

Night Court Season 3: Here's Our S03E16: "Blood Moonstruck" Preview

No Man's Land Star Leo Hatton on Hulu Series' Visceral Psychology

The Rookie: Here's Your S07E16: "The Return" Preview & Season 7 Update

Harley Quinn: Paul Dini on Why Freakazoid Crossover Didn't Happen

The Last of Us Season 2 Designers Discuss Developing The Scars Look

Will Trent Season 3: Check Out Our S03E16: "Push, Jump, Fall" Preview

Heartstopper, TWD: Dead City, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hit Monkey: Feodor Chin on Accents, What If…? Tony Leung & More

Futurama: Feodor Chin on Overwatch, TMNT, Representation & Much More

Doctor Who S02E02: "Lux" Celebrated Fans in a Very Special Way

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!