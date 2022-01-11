NXT 2.0 Preview 1/11: Will Grayson Waller Finally Face AJ Styles?

Hey gang! Last week was a special event for NXT 2.0 in NXT New Year's Evil, where a number of titles were put on the line, none bigger than Tommaso Ciampa's NXT Championship. But when the night was over, we had a new Champion and it was none other than the biggest breakout star of the NXT 2.0 era, Bron Breakker. But while the war for that title is now over, many others still continue, which brings us to tonight where a number of grudge matches are set to go down on a pretty full card on the USA Network. Let's take a look.

Grayson Waller has firmly established himself as NXT 2.0's number one antagonist and there's no one he's been antagonizing more than Raw star AJ Styles. Styles has had enough talk and has demanded a match against Waller, which was set to go down last week before Waller ducked him in favor of tonight. Will the match actually happen tonight? Let's see what WWE.com says.

No more talking. It's time for Grayson Waller to put his money where his mouth is and finally square off with AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has endured weeks of verbal harassment from Waller, but every time he steps to "The Arrogant Aussie," Waller finds a way to escape. After showing up to New Year's Evil, Styles got exactly what he wanted, a one-on-one match with Waller, and just when it looked like Styles would add insult to injury with a Phenomenal Forearm, Waller rolled out of the ring. Will Styles feel "The Waller Effect," or will The Phenomenal One put the young upstart back in his place? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

On top of that, tonight we'll also see Santos Escobar battle Xyon Quinn for Elektra Lopez, Pete Dunne seeking revenge against Tony D'Angelo in a Crowbar On A Pole Match, Solo Sikoa taking on Boa, and Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, and Amari Miller versus Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

