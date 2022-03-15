NXT 2.0 Preview 3/15: The Road To Stand & Deliver Rages On

NXT's WrestleMania weekend show, NXT Stand & Deliver, is only two weeks away from this Saturday. And as the brand's biggest show of the year rapidly approaches, the picture of how the card will look becomes more and more clear. That brings us to tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network, where we'll not only hear from the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler in a special edition of Miz TV with The Miz, but we'll also see the first qualifier match for the Ladder Match for the North American title at Stand & Deliver.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes established last week that he will put his title on the line at Stand & Deliver in a Five-Way Ladder Match and that the challengers will have to qualify in a series of matches. That begins tonight, with Cameron Grimes facing Santos Escobar in the first qualifying match. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

The journey to NXT Stand & Deliver and an opportunity to win the North American Championship in a highly anticipated Ladder Match begins with the first qualifying match between Cameron Grimes and Santos Escobar. "The Richest Man in NXT" has already proclaimed that he would win gold in 2022, but Grimes failed in his first attempt to make good on his promise when he fell to North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a thrilling fight. Escobar has been on a similar trajectory so far this year, looking to take the reins of NXT 2.0 by challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title and nearly dethroning the champion with some help from Dolph Ziggler. With both Superstars still searching to add some hardware, who will be the first to secure an opportunity to compete at NXT Stand & Deliver? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

On top of that, tonight we'll also see Indi Hartwell go one on one with her tag team partner Persia Pirotta, Sarray taking on Tiffany Stratton, and the NXT 2.0 debut of NXT UK star A-Kid as he'll face Kushida.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.