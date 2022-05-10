NXT 2.0 Preview 5/10: Cora Jade Will Challenge Her Idol Natalya

Last week's NXT special event on the USA Network, NXT Spring Breakin' was a pretty confounding dud of a show, but dud or not, we will see its fallout tonight on NXT 2.0. Part of that fallout will surely involve NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his apparent kidnapping at the hands of his defeated challenger Joe Gacy last week. Was Breakker able to escape over the past week, or is he tied up in Gacy's attic somewhere next to the boxes of Harland's clothes and personal items? These questions must be answered and hopefully, they will be on tonight's episode.

Another issue that will be resolved (or at least expanded upon) tonight will be the ongoing battle between Cora Jade and her childhood idol, SmackDown superstar Natalya. After facing each other in a tag team match last week, tonight they will go one-on-one on NXT 2.0. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Cora Jade may have won her tag team match against Natalya, but according to The BOAT that doesn't prove a thing. Jade's true test will be a one-on-one match with the future WWE Hall of Famer. This showdown has been a long time coming ever since Natalya announced her presence on NXT 2.0 by slapping Jade in the Sharpshooter, putting an abrupt end to Jade's adoration for her favorite WWE Superstar growing up. Can Jade prove to The BOAT that she belongs at the top of the Women's Division? Don't miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight we will also see the team of Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez take on the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in tag team action and the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament will begin tonight.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.