NXT 2.0 Preview 5/17: Will Anyone Else Walk Out On WWE Tonight?

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa may potentially have a future title fight on the horizon, but first the two will have to join forces to take on the problematic pair of Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.

Sikoa and Grimes have already gone toe-to-toe once for the North American Title, but "The Street Champion of the Island" was caught off guard by the interfering Williams and lost his match ultimately leading to a Triple Threat Match between Sikoa, Grimes and Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin'.

Grimes prevailed in the chaotic match to retain his title, but both Hayes and Sikoa were not finished with the North American Champion. "The Richest man in NXT" agreed to give Hayes the one-on-one rematch he was owed before Sikoa proclaimed that no matter who won the rematch he had next. After the two Superstars shook hands on the potential showdown, Hayes and Williams slid in to attack Grimes, wrapping a chair around his head and preparing to do irreparable damage if not for Sikoa coming to the rescue at the last second.

Will their mutual respect and combined animosity toward their opponents be enough for Grimes and Sikoa to work together and put down Hayes & Williams? Don't miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!