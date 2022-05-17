NXT 2.0 Preview 5/17: Will Anyone Else Walk Out On WWE Tonight?
Last night's WWE Raw was highlighted by the behind-the-scenes action, rather than anything that happened on screen, with the walking-out of Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi. Now all (or at least a few) eyes turn to WWE's other wrestling-Esque show on the USA Network, NXT 2.0, a show that has taken the brunt of WWE's bad creative decisions over the past year, to see if any of the stars down in Florida have been inspired by Banks and Naomi.
On tonight's NXT 2.0, we'll see the continuing war over the North American Championship continue with the contenders all taking part in a tag team match for some bragging rights going forward. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match of Solo Sikoa and Cameron Grimes teaming up to take on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.
Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa may potentially have a future title fight on the horizon, but first the two will have to join forces to take on the problematic pair of Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
Sikoa and Grimes have already gone toe-to-toe once for the North American Title, but "The Street Champion of the Island" was caught off guard by the interfering Williams and lost his match ultimately leading to a Triple Threat Match between Sikoa, Grimes and Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin'.
Grimes prevailed in the chaotic match to retain his title, but both Hayes and Sikoa were not finished with the North American Champion. "The Richest man in NXT" agreed to give Hayes the one-on-one rematch he was owed before Sikoa proclaimed that no matter who won the rematch he had next. After the two Superstars shook hands on the potential showdown, Hayes and Williams slid in to attack Grimes, wrapping a chair around his head and preparing to do irreparable damage if not for Sikoa coming to the rescue at the last second.
Will their mutual respect and combined animosity toward their opponents be enough for Grimes and Sikoa to work together and put down Hayes & Williams? Don't miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!