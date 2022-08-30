NXT 2.0 Preview 8/30: A Six-Man Tag Match Before Worlds Collide

Worlds are set to collide both literally and titularly this Sunday night on Peacock when NXT Worlds Collide gets underway and the rosters of NXT UK and NXT 2.0 do battle for NXT supremacy. This year's event is especially interesting as it will serve as a swan song of sorts for the NXT UK brand, which will be restructured into NXT Europe going forward and as such, several of their titles will be unified with the titles of NXT 2.o. While only two of these matches have been officially set thus far, I'd say it's a safe bet we'll get a few more tonight to fill out the card, including more title-unifying battles.

Before Sunday's NXT Worlds Collide, there are some feuds that need to be settled first and that has led to tonight's main event on NXT 2.0, where Diamond Mine will take on Gallus in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

One of the most dominant factions in NXT UK, Gallus stormed onto NXT 2.0 by laying waste to Diamond Mine before promising to put The Gallus Boys on top. Despite their recent friction, Diamond Mine came together to retaliate the following week with a similar beatdown before security was forced to intervene to separate the two heated factions. Don't miss a minute of the hard-hitting action when these two teams collide in an epic Six-Man Tag Team Match Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

In addition to that match, tonight on NXT 2.0 we'll also see the team of Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, & Fallon Henley take on Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend in mixed tag action, Grayson Waller facing Apollo Crews, and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter taking on Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.