NXT 2.0 Recap 4/19: Joe Gacy Goes Super Evil Against Bron Breakker

In recent weeks, we've seen the creepy Joe Gacy targeting NXT Champion Bron Breakker and trying to lure him into a title match. He's kidnapped Breakker's father (WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner), stolen and burned his father's Hall of Fame ring, and said that he's a more worthy Champion than Breakker. What mind games will Gacy subject Breakker to this week on NXT 2.0 and will Breakker give him his title shot? Let's find out.

We start off with a video package recapping last week's events, including Pretty Deadly winning the five-team Gauntlet Match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions in their debut match on NXT 2.0.

And the new Tag Champs kick off the show by heading to the ring, where they cut an excellent heel promo bragging about their big win. They get interrupted by Grizzled Young Veterans, who complain about being left out of the Gauntlet Match and demand a title match against the Champs. They're then interrupted by Legado del Fantasma, who also demanded a title match and they start brawling as Pretty Deadly runs away.

Bron Breakker then runs in through the crowd and calls out Joe Gacy, demanding his father's ring back. Gacy addresses him from the Tron and invites him to come find him and then there's a creepy continued laughing video from Gacy.

Next, we see a video of Santos Escobar setting up his match with Carmelo Hayes tonight on NXT 2.0.

Sarray vs Tiffany Stratton

And this feud is still going on for some reason, oh well. An ok fast-paced match here with some fun spots. Stratton puts it away with the Twisting Springboard Splash for the pinfall.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

We now go backstage to find Breakker hunting for Gacy, but he hears his father's voice calling out to him. He goes into a room to find the cage Gacy had his father in and an Ipad playing a recording.

We then see Pretty Deadly backstage when they're confronted by Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell, who try to get a match between the Champs and Dexter Lumis & Duke Hudson.

Next, we go to a backstage interview with Grayson Waller, who complains about Sanga before he's interrupted by Andre Chase and they argue for a minute before Sanga crashes in and chases Waller out and into the ring for their match.

Grayson Waller vs Sanga

Sanga demolishes Waller for a few minutes before Waller pushes him into the ring post on the outside and then hits the Springboard Stunner for the pinfall. Pretty bad.

Winner: Grayson Waller

We next get a dreadful video promo from Cora Jade recounting her dreadful encounter with Natalya last week.

We then get a hype video for Roxanne Perez (formerly Rok-C of ROH), who says she learned everything about WWE and wrestling from playing the video games and has now gone from the games to being a wrestler. If that doesn't summarize everything wrong with modern wrestling, then I don't know what does.

Anyway, then we get a backstage interview with her that's interrupted by Toxic Attraction, who speak down to her and then they don't like her response, so Jacy Jayne challenges her to a match tonight.

Legado del Fantasma vs Grizzled Young Veterans

A solid and fun match here, which should come as a shock to no one. Legado takes it when they do their double-team kick move to get the pinfall.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

We now get a backstage interview with Wes Lee, who's interrupted (like everyone in an interview tonight) by Xyon Quinn and they set up a match against each other.

Santos Escobar vs Carmelo Hayes

A really good well-paced, action-packed match here. I liked all the different styles used here. They mix Lucha with mat grappling with technical stuff and then add some brawling and high-flying in too. All of it looks intense and is sold well by both. As Escobar gets the advantage, two mobster-looking goons appear and hit him in the knee with a crowbar, allowing Hayes to get the pinfall. A very good match soured by a really silly bit at the end.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

After the match, Hayes challenges Cameron Grimes to an NXT North American title match at Spring Breakin' in two weeks. Grimes comes out and accepts. Solo Sikoa then appears and beats up Hayes, before making it clear he wants in on that match as well.

We now find Bron Breakker still hunting for Joe Gacy backstage. He goes into a room with scary lighting and a bunch of mirrors, where he sees Gacy standing behind him, even though it's an illusion. This whole thing is dumb and reeks of WCW at its silliest.

Next, we get Roderick Strong telling Malcolm Bivens that he doesn't like how things have been going for Diamond Mine and is now going to make an example of people. Bivens doesn't look like he likes this and I think we all know where this is heading.

Natalya vs Tatum Paxley

An ok match, nothing special though. Natalya eventually makes Paxley tap with the Sharpshooter.

Winner: Natalya

We now find Tony D'Angelo in the parking lot, where he denies having anything to do with the guys who assaulted Santos Escobar.

We get another hype package for NXT UK's Nathan Frazer, who will be making his NXT 2.0 debut next week.

We then go to Lumis and Hudson in the locker room, where they go over a game plan for their title match tonight.

Wes Lee vs Xyon Quinn

Kind of a weird one here. These two don't work together well at all and there are some noticeable mistakes. Eventually, Quinn ends it with a Running Forearm for the pinfall.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

Next, we get a backstage interview with Natalya, who talks trash about Cora Jade, before she's confronted by Nikkita Lyons, who threatens her and says she's coming for her.

Roxanne Perez vs Jacy Jayne

A pretty lame one here. Wendy Choo appears on the Tron to show she's wrecked Toxic Attraction's dressing room and the distraction allows Perez to hit a Code Red on Jayne for the pinfall.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

We now find Legado del Fantasma in the parking lot, where they find a boot on their SUV and a bunch of dead fish on the hood, as Escobar realizes quickly this is the work of Tony D.

Dexter Lumis & Duke Hudson vs Pretty Deadly – NXT Tag Team Championship

An alright match here. The best moment is when Pretty Deadly slide out of the ring and put their arms around an unsuspecting Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell in a direct homage to the hilarious Shawn Michaels and Melina bit from the 2006 Survivor Series.

Eventually, Prince catches a distracted Hudson by surprise with a running boot to get the pinfall.

Winners & Still Champions: Pretty Deadly

Next, Joe Gacy appears on that crowd stage thing and brings out Bron Breakker, where Gacy offers to trade his father's ring for an NXT title match at Spring Breakin', which Breakker accepts. Gacy then pushes him off the stage and once on the floor, Breakker is surrounded by a bunch of people in black cloaks who do something to him as NXT 2.0 ends.

And that's that for a very odd and at times silly episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. Why Gacy has superpowers or all of this crap is beyond me, but I guess that's where we're at now.

Till next time friends.

4/19 NXT 2.0 Review by Ryan Fassett 2.5 / 10 A couple of good matches couldn't save a very silly episode of NXT 2.0 that featured some genuine nonsense and even some supernatural crap for characters that have never shown those abilities before.