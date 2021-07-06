NXT Great American Bash Preview- Title Matches & Grudge Matches!

Hey gang! Tonight will see NXT in a patriotic color scheme as the brand will host its now annual Summer event, The Great American Bash. Even though it's on free TV, this show is essentially a pay-per-view event for the brand and with that, we will see most of the major titles defended on the show, along with the next chapter in NXT's biggest feud.

The main event tonight will surely be the rematch between former best friends Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. They last met one on one in an unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver where O'Reilly was victorious and sent Cole to the hospital.

This hasn't settled the feud though and they're set to go at each other again tonight. Here's how WWE.com is setting up the match:

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole may have gone through hell and back, but their dispute appears to be far from over. NXT General Manager William Regal knows it, too, prompting him to schedule a bout between O'Reilly and Cole for the NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6. The former Undisputed ERA allies and best friends decimated each other in a barbaric Unsanctioned Match this past April at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Though O'Reilly outlasted Cole in the war of attrition, the tension between the two is anything but gone. Through their mutual hate. they may have even cost each other a chance to win the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. O'Reilly caught Cole in a heel hook, but his fixation left him vulnerable to Karrion Kross' Kross Jacket, allowing Kross to retain the title in the Fatal 5-Way Match. Unlike their previous encounter, Regal has stipulated this would be a "straight-up wrestling match." Will the result be the same as their brutal Unsanctioned bout? Or will Cole's Last Shot also give him the last laugh? Find out at the NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6 at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Along with that, we will also see Karrion Kross defend his NXT title against Johnny Gargano, Io Shirai & Zoey Stark challenge The Way for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, MSK defend their NXT Tag Team titles against Tommaso Ciampa & Timmothy Thatcher, and LA Knight in a Million Dollar Championship rematch against Cameron Grimes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Great American Bash returns on NXT tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0qOImyLvtc)

To catch all the action, tune in to the NXT Great American Bash tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!