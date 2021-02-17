NXT Preview: Kyle O'Reilly Demands Answers from Adam Cole

Howdy, folks! The Chadster here, just getting all excited for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. As you readers know, there is nothing in the world more important to The Chadster than NXT, which is why The Chadster isn't even all that bothered that his wife, Keighleyanne, left him weeks ago and he'll be watching NXT alone in an empty house tonight. The fact is, NXT is all that matters, and that's why The Chadster can't wait to tell you about what WWE has in store for tonight's show.

The main story tonight is Kyle O'Reilly, who wants answers from Adam Cole after Cole attacked Finn Balor and then attacked O'Reilly at the end of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day, effectively ending Undisputed Era. O'Reilly will kick off NXT with a demand for those answers tonight, according to the preview on WWE.com.

WWE has also promised that the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament, MSK and the team of Dakota Kia and Raquel Gonzalez, will be on NXT tonight. Both teams will get shots at their respective divisions' tag team titles, though that doesn't seem likely to happen on tonight's show.

Also on NXT tonight, Johnny Gargano will attempt to locate Austin Theory, who has been missing since the weekend and was presumably kidnapped by Dexter Lumis. Who knows what Lumis has done to Theory by this point? Hopefully he's still alive and Johnny Wrestling is able to find his friend and save him before it's too late.

And in case you forgot this is a wrestling show, WWE also has a match booked for tonight: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The Chadster will be watching NXT live tonight. Will you? Well, you'd better! The Chadster needs these ratings to go up, darn it!