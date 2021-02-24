NXT Preview: Lumis vs. Gargano, Death of Santos Escobar, More

Another Wednesday Night means another Wednesday Night Wars, and NXT has armed itself with six matches and an extremely dramatic promo segment, according to the preview posted to WWE.com. NXT tonight is going up against AEW Dynamite on the day AEW announced the signing of former WWE star The Big Show, now going by his real name, Paul Wight. AEW's card for tonight's episode of Dynamite also features an appearance by Sting, Jon Moxley in action, and other exciting matchups in addition to more info about the signing of Paul Wight. But NXT is fighting back with a strong lineup of its own, featuring six matches and a promo from Adam Cole where Cole will finally address why he turned on Kyle O'Reilly. In the image gallery below, check out the card for tonight's NXT and some thoughts on each of the segments or matches.

NXT airs tonight on the USA Network at 8PM ET.