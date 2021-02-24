NXT Preview: Lumis vs. Gargano, Death of Santos Escobar, More

Another Wednesday Night means another Wednesday Night Wars, and NXT has armed itself with six matches and an extremely dramatic promo segment, according to the preview posted to WWE.com. NXT tonight is going up against AEW Dynamite on the day AEW announced the signing of former WWE star The Big Show, now going by his real name, Paul Wight. AEW's card for tonight's episode of Dynamite also features an appearance by Sting, Jon Moxley in action, and other exciting matchups in addition to more info about the signing of Paul Wight. But NXT is fighting back with a strong lineup of its own, featuring six matches and a promo from Adam Cole where Cole will finally address why he turned on Kyle O'Reilly. In the image gallery below, check out the card for tonight's NXT and some thoughts on each of the segments or matches.
We're not exactly sure what Santos Escobar did to deserve this, but apparently he's going to be murdered by Karrion Kross tonight. Well, it was fun while it lasted, Santos.
Adam Cole will finally reveal why he turned on his friend Kyle O'Reilly at NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. Our guess? He did it for The Rock.
Io Shirai will take on WWE's answer to the Big Show, Zoey Stark, in a non-title match on NXT tonight.
As if one murder wasn't enough, Johnny Gargano will get in the ring with potential serial killer Dexter Lumis on NXT tonight.
Xia Li plans to teach Kacy Catanzaro to mind her own business on NXT tonight. But how will she feel when that anti-interventionist stance comes back to haunt her surround Catanzaro's use of coronavirus PPE?
The Grizzled Young Veterans will take on Drake and Killian on tonight's episode of NXT. Hilarity is sure to ensue.
