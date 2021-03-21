NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver – Each Night's Main Event Has Been Set

NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver will be the brand's biggest event ever, if not in quality, then definitely in quantity. Being held the week of WrestleMania, the event will take place over the two nights of April 7 & 8. And now we know that headling each night will be a big title match for one of NXT's two most important championships.

Night One Main Event – Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai – NXT Women's Championship

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai challenged Raquel Gonzalez herself for her next title defense. Shirai saw the mighty Gonzalez as a threat and decided to take it right to her over the past couple of weeks, even throwing the match contract in her face last week. While Gonzalez's tag-team partner Dakota Kai wants her focus on regaining the NXT Women's tag titles, yesterday Gonzalez responded to Shirai's challenge, officially signing on for the match.

The main event title match was featured in Muscle & Fitness, where the challenger Gonzalez was quoted, saying, "Io, you're brave girl, but I don't think you're ready for a competitor like me. The last powerhouse she faced was Rhea Ripley — and that was months ago. I know she is the best in the world, and to be the best, you have to beat the best. So I'm coming in with the most excited and anticipated mindset that I can."

Night Two Main Event – Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor – NXT Championship

Karrion Kross only crossed paths with NXT Champion Finn Balor two weeks ago, but the build-up to their title match at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver has immediately become one of the most intense stories in NXT. Kross is on the warpath to regain the title that he was never defeated for, while Balor is deadset on continuing to prove that he is the greatest NXT Champion of all time. In a Press Release from WWE, the company has described the match-up as follows:

"Finn Bálor has been virtually untouchable since his return to NXT, but he's about to face his toughest test yet as NXT Champion. The Prince will put his title on the line against the undefeated Karrion Kross, accompanied by Scarlett, in the main event of Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8. Bálor has stood tall in the face of all challengers during his six-month reign atop the black-and-gold brand, defeating the likes of Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, and Kyle O'Reilly.

However, The Prince's opportunity to become champion emerged after Kross was forced to vacate the title in August due to injury. The doomsday deviant has been on an absolute rampage since returning, dismantling Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, and more. The two finally came face to face following Bálor's title defense against Cole, with Kross locking eyes on The Prince and the championship he never lost. Bálor is perhaps better than he's ever been, while Kross may be the most unstoppable force in NXT history. When they finally meet at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, something has to give!"

To check out the two-night event, NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, tune-in to the USA Network for night one on April 7 and see night two exclusively on the Peacock app on April 8.