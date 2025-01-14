Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, Events, Games, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

Comic-Con International Will Remain in San Diego Through 2027

Mayor Todd Gloria announced that Comic-Con International will continue to host the pop culture convention in San Diego through 2027.

Well, it looks like San Diego Comic-Con will be able to call itself "San Diego Comic-Con" at least a little while longer. Earlier today, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced that Comic-Con International will continue to host the pop culture convention in the city through 2027 – a city that's been the home to the event for more than 50 years. "Comic-Con is part of San Diego's identity, and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce that it will remain here through 2027," shared Mayor Gloria. "This event is not just a celebration of creativity and fandom – it's a major economic driver for our city, supporting local businesses and showcasing San Diego on a global stage. We're proud to continue this incredible partnership and look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world." Prior to today's announcement, the iconic pop culture extravaganza was confirmed to continue in San Diego through 2026.

"Comic-Con is the most famous convention in the world and the largest event we host at the San Diego Convention Center. We never take it for granted," added Rip Rippetoe, president and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "We appreciate the Comic-Con team and all our partners who contribute to a successful event year after year." With Preview night set for July 23rd, San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will take place from July 24th through July 27th.

"We are excited to stay in San Diego for the next few years, which is made possible, in large part, to the many hotels who offer competitive rates and meeting space," shared Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer. "It is vitally important to maintain affordable hotel rates for the tens of thousands who visit San Diego for Comic-Con each summer, and while it came down to the wire, we are grateful for the additional hotels who came on board to allow for this agreement to be signed."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!