Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
One Piece, Scrubs Returns, Y: Marshals & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Far Cry, The Rookie, Ricky Gervais, Scrubs, Y: Marshals, Industry, Stranger Things 5, One Piece, and more!
Article Summary
- One Piece Season 3 begins production with exciting news on returning cast and story developments.
- Scrubs revival teased in new ABC retrospective, hinting at what fans can expect from the comeback.
- Y: Marshals drops a fresh teaser as Kayce embarks on a new chapter, raising big questions for viewers.
- Far Cry adaptation, The Rookie: North, and Stranger Things 5 updates headline TV news, previews, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Far Cry, The Rookie: North, Ospreay/Cornette, Ricky Gervais, Scrubs, Y: Marshals, Industry, The Vampire Lestat, Sabrina Carpenter & Miss Piggy, Stranger Things 5, One Piece, Everybody Loves Raymond, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 25th, 2025:
Far Cry Adapt in Development from Noah Hawley, Rob Mac, FX Networks
The Rookie: North Gets Pilot Order; Jay Ellis Set to Lead Spinoff
Will Ospreay Blasts Jim Cornette in Latest Twitter Spat
Ricky Gervais Offers Fair Warning About "Mortality" Stand-Up Special
WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster's Guide to Life on the Streets
Scrubs Revival Previewed in ABC's OG Series Retrospective Video
All's Fair Season 2: Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Legal Drama Renewed
Y: Marshals Teaser: Kayce's Next Chapter Begins Now (Without Monica?)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed
Industry Season 4 Sets Jan. 11th Premiere; Teaser, Images Released
Talamasca Showrunners: How "The Vampire Lestat" Easter Egg Happened
Muppets Mayhem! Sabrina Carpenter Has "Too Hot" Miss Piggy Arrested
Tracker's Angel Preview in The Daily LITG, 24th November 2025
Inside of You Host Rosenbaum on Podcast, Voice Acting, JLU & Much More
Watchmen Return, Tracker, Doctor Who Day & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Stranger Things 5: Spotify Offers Fans a Musical Time Machine Journey
One Piece Season 3 Begins Production; See Who's Set to Return & More
Everybody Loves Raymond: Our 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Preview
Watson Season 2: Updated S02E07 "Giant Steps" Preview: Family Matters
Doctor Who Season 2 Deleted Scenes Released (But Not the One We Want)
The Death of Bunny Munro Review: Sad Dark Comedy Showcases Matt Smith
Murdaugh Showrunner on Expanding Beyond Podcast Narratives, Trial
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Berchtold on Casting Paul in New Light
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!