One Piece, Scrubs Returns, Y: Marshals & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Far Cry, The Rookie, Ricky Gervais, Scrubs, Y: Marshals, Industry, Stranger Things 5, One Piece, and more!

Article Summary One Piece Season 3 begins production with exciting news on returning cast and story developments.

Scrubs revival teased in new ABC retrospective, hinting at what fans can expect from the comeback.

Y: Marshals drops a fresh teaser as Kayce embarks on a new chapter, raising big questions for viewers.

Far Cry adaptation, The Rookie: North, and Stranger Things 5 updates headline TV news, previews, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 25th, 2025:

Far Cry Adapt in Development from Noah Hawley, Rob Mac, FX Networks

The Rookie: North Gets Pilot Order; Jay Ellis Set to Lead Spinoff

Will Ospreay Blasts Jim Cornette in Latest Twitter Spat

Ricky Gervais Offers Fair Warning About "Mortality" Stand-Up Special

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster's Guide to Life on the Streets

Scrubs Revival Previewed in ABC's OG Series Retrospective Video

All's Fair Season 2: Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Legal Drama Renewed

Y: Marshals Teaser: Kayce's Next Chapter Begins Now (Without Monica?)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

Industry Season 4 Sets Jan. 11th Premiere; Teaser, Images Released

Talamasca Showrunners: How "The Vampire Lestat" Easter Egg Happened

Muppets Mayhem! Sabrina Carpenter Has "Too Hot" Miss Piggy Arrested

Tracker's Angel Preview in The Daily LITG, 24th November 2025

Inside of You Host Rosenbaum on Podcast, Voice Acting, JLU & Much More

Watchmen Return, Tracker, Doctor Who Day & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Stranger Things 5: Spotify Offers Fans a Musical Time Machine Journey

One Piece Season 3 Begins Production; See Who's Set to Return & More

Everybody Loves Raymond: Our 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Preview

Watson Season 2: Updated S02E07 "Giant Steps" Preview: Family Matters

Doctor Who Season 2 Deleted Scenes Released (But Not the One We Want)

The Death of Bunny Munro Review: Sad Dark Comedy Showcases Matt Smith

Murdaugh Showrunner on Expanding Beyond Podcast Narratives, Trial

Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Berchtold on Casting Paul in New Light

