Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Watchmen Return, Tracker, Doctor Who Day & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, Pluribus, Doctor Who, Watchmen, It: Welcome to Derry, Mr. Robot, Tracker, and more!

Article Summary We make our case for HBO's Watchmen to make a big return

Catch up on TV news including Stranger Things 5, Tracker, The Mandalorian, Doctor Who, and more

We've got previews, teasers, and set insights from Doctor Who Day and It: Welcome to Derry

Fresh viewpoints and opinions on Mr. Robot, Better Call Saul, Smiling Friends, and other hit series in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, Pluribus/Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, The Mandalorian, Watchmen, It: Welcome to Derry, Mr. Robot, The Acolyte, Better Call Saul, The Road, Smiling Friends, Talamasca: The Secret Order, Tracker, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 24th, 2025:

Watson Reunites with His Father: S02E07 "Giant Steps" Sneak Peeks

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Trailer: An Insane Plan Is Still A Plan

No, The Doctor, Rose & Soldier Boy Didn't Join Avengers: Doomsday

Pluribus: Could "Rick and Morty" Be The Answer to Carol's Problems?

Doctor Who Day Sees Stonehenge Getting a Visit From The TARDIS.

Doctor Who Day Brings New Spinoff Teaser, Special Message From Cast

Samoa Joe Wins Title at AEW Full Gear as Swerve Strickland Returns

Invincible, AEW Full Gear, Bosch Universe & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Mandalorian Season 4 Still Possible? Maybe, But It's Confusing

Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Offers "Start of Watch" Prequel Update

Watchmen: It's Time for Lindelof, DC Studios to Revisit Emmy Winner

It: Welcome to Derry Actor on [SPOILER] Fatal Decision; Ep. 6 Trailer

Mr. Robot: Rami Malek Was "Blown Away," "Enthralled" by Pilot Script

The Acolyte Showrunner Has "No Regrets"; Discusses Online Backlash

Better Call Saul: Trump Would've Pardoned Jimmy McGill: Vince Gilligan

Everybody Loves Raymond 30th Anniv Reunion Sneak Peeks Released

Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Berchtold Discusses Filming Death Scene

The Road Heads to "Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK": Our S01E06 Preview

Smiling Friends S03E07 Preview: Charlie & Pim Meet The "Shmaloogles"

Talamasca: The Secret Order Season Finale Preview: "The 752" Revealed?

It: Welcome to Derry: Here's Our S01E05: "29 Neibolt Street" Preview

Tracker: Check Out Our S03E06: "Angel" Preview & Season 3 Update

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!