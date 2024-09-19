Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

One Piece, Squid Game 2, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game 2, Ghost Rider/Marvel Studios, Get Jiro!, Revival, SNL, Big Finish/Doctor Who, One Piece & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Squid Game 2, Zack Snyder/300 Prequel Series, Ghost Rider/Marvel Studios, Adult Swim's Get Jiro!, SYFY's Revival, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, SNL 50, Prime Video's Scarpetta, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods, Big Finish/Doctor Who, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's One Piece, Ellen DeGeneres/Netflix, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Community, HBO's The Penguin, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game 2, Ghost Rider/Marvel Studios, Get Jiro!, Revival, SNL 50, Big Finish/Doctor Who, One Piece, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 19, 2024:

Squid Game Cast Tackles Your (Very Wrong) Season 2 Theories (VIDEO)

Zack Snyder Offers 300 Series Update: "Getting Ready to Dive In"

Ghost Rider: Marvel Studios' Winderbaum Would Love Danny Ketch Series

Get Jiro! Brian Tee Set to Lead Adult Swim's Anthony Bourdain Adapt

Lando Star Donald Glover Hopes "Movie Brings Fun Back" to Star Wars

Revival: SYFY Series Adapt Casts Scrofano, Weltman, Elliott, McQueen

AEW Dynamite Preview: AEW Strikes Out Ahead of Grand Slam

Spider-Noir: 8 More Join Nicolas Cage-Starrer in Recurring Roles

Squid Game 2 Gets Brutal Key Art Poster; Special Teaser Drops Thursday

SNL 50 Opens with Jean Smart, Jelly Roll; 4 New Shows in a Row

Scarpetta: Kidman, Curtis' Patricia Cornwell Adapt Gets Series Order

Twilight of the Gods: Netflix Previews Zack Snyder's Animated Series

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Is "Most Wanted" at Big Finish

American Horror Stories Gets Official Huluween 2024 Teaser (VIDEO)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Taps Timothy Simons for Guest Star Role

One Piece Star Jeff Ward Takes Viewers on Season 2 Set Tour (VIDEO)

Ellen DeGeneres' Final Stand-Up Special Gets Netflix Official Trailer

Stranger Things 5: David Harbour on Tearful Final Episode Read-Thru

One Piece: Joe Manganiello, Xolo Maridueña & Those Geeked Week Rumors

Community Fans Get Special Video Message From Jeong, Pudi & YNB

The Penguin Sneak Preview: Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb Makes His Pitch

Lanterns, Doctor Who, Abbott/Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!