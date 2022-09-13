Paper Girls, SNL, Stranger Things/Deadpool & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High dive into frozen waves where the past comes back to life/Fight fear for the selfish pain, it was worth it every time/Hold still right before we crash 'cause we both know how this ends/A clock ticks 'til it breaks your glass and I drown in you again/'Cause you are the piece of me I wish I didn't need/Chasing relentlessly, still fight, and I don't know why/If our love is tragedy, why are you my remedy?/If our love's insanity, why are you my clarity?/If our love is tragedy, why are you my remedy?/If our love's insanity, why are you my… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Zedd ft. Foxes for "Clarity" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including HBO late-night host John Oliver calling out Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise, Emilia Clarke feeling "star struckness" over Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Paper Girls' co-creator Cliff Chiang addressing the Amazon series ending after one season, NBC's Saturday Night Live returning in October with at least four new cast members, Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney offering some details on Rose and the 60th-anniversary specials, and Shawn Levy teasing a possible Stranger Things/Deadpool crossover (he's even discussed it with Ryan Reynolds).

Plus, we look at AEW/WWE, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Netflix's Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery's NYCC plans, Disney+'s Andor, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's Cobra Kai, & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, September 13, 2022:

Being The Elite Goes on Hiatus Amidst AEW's CM Punk Drama

Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover? "It's On The Table": Shawn Levy

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Cast Adds 4 New Cast Members "For Now"

DC's Stargirl S03E03 Images: Starman's Not Looking to Make "Frenemies"

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Intros Crossover Event Official Trailer

WWE Raw Preview: Tag Title Match, Johnny Gargano Wrestles, More

Wednesday Addams Offers Emmy Nominees a Reality Check & Advice

The Winchesters, Titans & More: Warner Bros Discovery NYCC Line-Up

Cassian Andor, Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael Highlighted in New Key Art

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E04 "Room for Growth" Images; S03 Preview

Paper Girls Co-Creator Cliff Chiang Shares Thoughts on Series Ending

Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney Offers Some Additional Info On Rose

Saturday Night Live S48 Premieres October 1; Will Stream on Peacock

Secret Invasion Cast Has Emilia Clarke Feeling Some "Star Struckness"

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Releases New Images, NSFW English Dub Trailer

Rick and Morty Team Discuss "Rick: A Mort Well Lived"; S06E03 Preview

So We're Guessing John Oliver Won't Be on Law & Order Anytime Soon?

Interview with the Vampire: Bailey Bass Introduces Viewers to Claudia

Cobra Kai: Bertrand, Mariduena & Mouser on Favorite Training Sequences

Titans, Tales of TWD, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.