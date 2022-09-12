Titans, Tales of TWD, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including HBO Max's Titans announcing Season 4 in November with Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) as Lex Luthor, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead going "horror noir," and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty finds our duo trapped in the world of "Roy" (with Morty revealing some seriously deep-seated resentment towards Rick and Summer).

Plus, we look at Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, Werewolf by Night, Wonder Man, Willow & Daredevil: Born Again, HBO Max's Harley Quinn, FOX's Bob's Burgers, NBC's Quantum Leap, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Coach star Craig T. Nelson, HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff Snow, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, and lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, September 12, 2022:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Yippee-Ki-Yay, Summer Smith

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E05 "Davon" Review: Intense "Horror Noir"

Don Cheadle on Secret Invasion Trailer, Fury/Rhodes & Iron Man Rumors

Harley Quinn: DC's Leading Lady Debuted 30 Years Ago Today

Bob's Burgers Season 13 E01 Preview: Fischoeder Gets Theatrical

Titans S04 This November; Preview of Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor

James Gunn on Harley Quinn Return to DCEU: "Yes" (But How & Where?)

Werewolf by Night Director Addresses Moon Knight Rumors & Speculation

Wonder Man Star Ben Kingsley Wants Chance to "Surprise and Refresh"

Quantum Leap S01E01 Preview Images: Ben's Journey Begins in 1985

Willow: Christian Slater on Joining Series, Honoring Val Kilmer & More

Daredevil: Charlie Cox on She-Hulk, "Born Again" Guest Stars & More

The Handmaid's Tale S05 Key Art; Bruce Miller Talks Series Finale

Titans: Joseph Morgan Posts Season 4 Wrap Audio Message & More

Cobra Kai S05: Thomas Ian Griffith on Sean Kanan/Mike Barnes Return

Coach Star Craig T. Nelson Thinks Streaming Hurts Creative Freedom

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington's Jon Snow Spinoff Needs to Be A Sitcom

Star Trek: LD S03E03 Review: Killer Klingon Clowns from Outer Space

