Peacemaker: James Gunn Signals Start of "Suicide Squad" Series Shoot

If there's one thing you could never accuse James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise) of being guilty of, it's being lazy. We're talking about someone who knocked out the scripts for the upcoming eight-episode HBO Max series Peacemaker in eight weeks while in the middle of a COVID lockdown- and he didn't even know it was going to become a series at that point. That was near the end of November 2020, but we're in a new year now- and guess what? Gunn's checking in on Instagram from Vancouver, British Columbia, on the first day of shooting on the series that finds John Cena reprising his upcoming The Suicide Squad film role

Here's a look at Gunn's post, where he offers up a rundown of his creative 2020 and where everything stands:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. Recent additions to the cast include Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," said Gunn when the series was first announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television (with production scheduled for an early 2021 start).

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."