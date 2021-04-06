Peacemaker Star John Cena Is Tired of Living in John Oliver's Shadow

So we're taking a little detour with our coverage of HBO Max and series writer/director James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker and tracking John Cena as he undertakes an especially important and potentially dangerous mission: telling the truth about the sick psychological warfare going on between himself and HBO host John Oliver. In case you didn't know, the two share the same first name and birthdate- a fact that has become a mini-obsession with Oliver because of how different he sees their respective lives, and one he shared with late-night host Stephen Colbert in the past. On Monday night, Cena had the opportunity to share his side of things with Colbert- and from the sounds of it? It's Cena who's done living in Oliver's shadow- and he's asking (dare we say, "demanding"?) Oliver to let himself go a bit… screw up every now and then… so he can catch up.

Here's a look at Cena's interview with Colbert, where the two have an honest discussion about his character's helmet, explains why Wipeout fans should definitely check out the newest edition he's co-hosting with Nicole Byer, and discusses his new books Be a Work in Progress and Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."