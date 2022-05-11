Percy Jackson, Rick Riordan & Pushing Back on Hate: BCTV DD Editorial

Whether you're a fan of author Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" YA novel series or just learning about it for the first time, what's been going on with the upcoming Disney+ series adaptation should be something on your pop culture radar. Last week, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri were announced to be joining the streaming series as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively, Percy's (Walker Scobell) friends. Now with production underway in Vancouver, the author and a number of others have had to go on offense against a contingent of supposed "fans" who are losing their collective shit over a Black actress being hired for a character who is portrayed as white in the books.

Now just to make a point before we get into why Riordan has set a bar by which all creators should be judged moving forward. Here's the logline character description for Annabeth Chase that was released when Jeffries was first announced: "Jeffries's Annabeth Chase, a true daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, she longs to test her mettle in the human world, of which she barely remembers. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and in turn, he helps her connect with her humanity." Now, no one is saying that there aren't instances where an author may choose to have a particular character's personal aspects (race, gender, etc.) be carried through when adapted for a series or film. But where in that description was there ever a sense that Annabeth can only be played by a white actress?

Riordan pretty much made that case and a whole lot more in a blog post on Tuesday. While the entire post is definitely worth your time (you can check it out here) and there's no way I could do it justice here, I need to share a few highlights to drive home a bigger point:

Bullying & Harassing Has to End: "Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong. As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line. They need to stop. Now."

Jeffries More Than Earned This Role: "I have been clear, as the author, that I was looking for the best actors to inhabit and bring to life the personalities of these characters, and that physical appearance was secondary for me. We did that. We took a year to do this process thoroughly and find the best of the best. This trio is the best. Leah Jeffries is Annabeth Chase."

On Fans Thinking They Know Than "The Guy Who Wrote The Books": "You have decided that I couldn't possibly mean what I have always said: That the true nature of the character lies in their personality. You feel I must have been coerced, brainwashed, bribed, threatened, whatever, or I as a white male author never would have chosen a Black actor for the part of this canonically white girl. You refuse to believe me, the guy who wrote the books and created these characters, when I say that these actors are perfect for the roles because of the talent they bring and the way they used their auditions to expand, improve, and electrify the lines they were given."

There's a Word for Judging Jeffries' Qualifications Based on Her Skin Color: "Friends, that is racism."

If You Have Issues with Jeffries' Casting Because of Her Skin Color, Then You're No "Percy Jackson" Fan: "The core message of Percy Jackson has always been that difference is strength. There is power in plurality. The things that distinguish us from one another are often our marks of individual greatness. You should never judge someone by how well they fit your preconceived notions. That neurodivergent kid who has failed out of six schools, for instance, may well be the son of Poseidon. Anyone can be a hero. If you don't get that, if you're still upset about the casting of this marvelous trio, then it doesn't matter how many times you have read the books. You didn't learn anything from them."

I can't send enough positive vibes & good wishes Jeffries' way for the amount of racist, hate-filled bullshit she's had to deal with since earning the role of a lifetime. And a ton of respect needs to go in Riordan's direction for making the decision to get out in the frontline and punch back at the social media hate. Because this needs to be the blueprint moving forward for the entire creative community across Television's pop culture landscape. There's been this "conventional wisdom" that folks shouldn't engage trolls. "Just pretend they're not there." "There's nothing you can do to stop them."

Maybe that's true, but to flip that around? Where has ignoring or appeasing made the situation better? It hasn't, but Riordan and others may have found what can help. And that's pushing back and pushing back hard on the negativity that's out there. And that pushback needs to come from the heavy-hitters whose names carry serious greek street cred- like Riordan. Will it make everyone love one another, join hands, and sing Oasis songs by the campfire? No, but that's unrealistic. But even if only a handful of sadly pathetic gatekeepers think twice before posting nonsense, it will be worth it. Because the most important thing that needs to come out of this is that Jeffries feels safe, secure, and supported. That's what a real "Percy Jackson" fan would be concerned about…

Here's a look at today's edition of BCTV's Daily Dispatch, covering the past 24-hours across the television & streaming landscape:

Loki Season 2 Filming Expected to Start Sooner Than Expected?

Hilary Duff Thinks Disney "Got Spooked" by Her Lizzie McGuire Vision

Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis- Decide Review: Eleven Arts Film

The Lord of the Rings Prequel "Isn't The Middle-Earth You Remember"

Keep It Up & Neil Gaiman Will Turn "Good Omens 2" Around Right Now

Batman Unburied E03/E04: Hasan Minhaj's Riddler Enters The Scene

SurrealEstate: SYFY Confirms Season 2 Episodes Arriving In 2023

Chucky Reminds Devon Sawa Who He Has to Thank for Season 2 Return

NXT 2.0 Preview 5/10: Cora Jade Will Challenge Her Idol Natalya

The Boys S03: If Supes Are In Your Neighborhood, Who You Gonna' Call?

Bobby Lashley to Face Omos in Steel Cage on WWE Raw Next Week

Shining Vale: STARZ Scares Up Season 2 for Courteney Cox Series

Alexa Bliss Returns on Another Not So Bad Episode of WWE Raw

Doctor Who's Second On-Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Talks Season 2 Regrets, TNG Reunion & More

Tom Brady Joining FOX as Lead NFL Analyst Upon Retirement; QB Responds

The Great North Season 2 Episode 20 Review: The Power Of Saying "Gay"

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Selena Gomez & Musical Guest Post Malone

My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball OVA Hits The Field This Summer

Bob's Burgers S12E20 Review: Mother's Day Brings Bolognese Memories

The Sandman: Audible/DC Audio Drama Getting Bollywood Adaptation

Obi-Wan Kenobi Composer Natalie Holt Talks John Williams's Contribution

Moon Knight: Why That Thor: Love and Thunder Crossover Didn't Happen

Sandman, The Boys, Ahsoka, Doctor Who & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

… and today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" comes from Better Than Ezra with "I Do":