Sandman, The Boys, Ahsoka, Doctor Who & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With all of the love & respect to Shadow Academy with our opener "White Whale" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: BBC's Doctor Who has a "Woke Scottish Agenda" while Matt Smith offers his thoughts on Ncuti Gatwa & Russell T. Davies owns up to planting false leads; Neil Gaiman keeps on proving Netflix's The Sandman exists, Amazon's The Boys has some great Season 3 updates & spinoff casting news; Dave Foley discusses bringing The Kids in the Hall to Amazon, HBO drops a Westworld Season 4 teaser with The Man in Black returning, Wil Wheaton teasing a time-jumped third season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, production begins on Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka, ALF & James Gunn define the parameters of their friendship, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have Disney+'s Moon Knight.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, May 10, 2022:

Westworld S04 Teaser: New Worlds, New Conflicts & The Man In Black

The Boys Spinoff: London Thor Replaces Reina Hardesty; 3 More Join

Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory US Title Match Set for WWE Raw

Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Teases Picard S03 By Not Teasing It & More

Shining Girls S01E05 "Screamer" Preview: Kirby & Dan Have a New Lead?

Doctor Who: Matt Smith Praises Ncuti Gatwa; Davies Talks "False Tales"

Roman Reigns Responds to Rumors He Started About Career Future

Ms. Marvel: Kevin Feige Says Kamala's Powers "Specific to The MCU"

WrestleMania Backlash: So What Did We Learn From Last Night's Show?

The Boys: Kripke S03 Update; Fukuhara & Capone on Kimiko/Frenchie

Ahsoka: Disney+ Announces Production Start on Mandalorian Spinoff

Stranger Things 4: Team Hawkins, Scoop Troop & More Profile Posters

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists

Loki Coming Out as Bisexual "Small Step", "Further to Go": Hiddleston

What's Next for Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania Backlash?

Fear the Walking Dead S07E13 Images Released; "Dead in the Water" Free

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E02 Preview: Pike's Family Dinner

The Kids in the Hall: Dave Foley Discusses Returning to Changed World

Star Trek: Picard S03 Time Jump Set; Stewart on S02 Finale, TNG Cast

ALF & James Gunn Define Friendship Through Their Shared "Love" of Cats

Moon Knight Episode 6 Review: Finale Suffers From Finish Line Sprint

BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting

Doctor Who/Ncuti Gatwa, Umbrella Academy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Disney+'s Moon Knight:

Moon Knight Episode 6 Review: Finale Suffers From Finish Line Sprint

