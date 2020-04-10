Reno 911 Preview Proves Dangle Is No Zoom Ringmaster

Comedy Central favorite Reno 911! is less than a month away from taking to streets of Nevada, so original series creators, writers, and cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver are doing their part to reassure their fans that they haven't missed a "beat." In fact, you can't get much more current than our heroes doing their part to encourage social distancing by running their morning briefings via Zoom. Except there's a problem: as much as Dangle (Lennon) is looking to keep things status quo, it's almost as if he's forgotten who he's dealing with even after all these years. From ordering tortellini and vaping to knitting sweaters, taking selfies, and what appears to be sharing some very inappropriate things, the team's Friday morning briefing appears to go about as well as the last one did.

Originating at Comedy Central and running from 2003 to 2009, the mockumentary-style series parodied popular "crime cam" series such as Cops and developed a strong fan-following based on the combination of the cast's improv skills and dysfunctional family feel with the show's unscripted vibe. Nevada's finest found themselves taking a trip to the big screen with 2007 feature film Reno 911!: Miami. Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong have returned for the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First executive produces alongside with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Comedy Central Productions is set to produce, with more casting news set to come before the series' May 4 premiere.

Comedy Central Original Content co-heads Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen are excited to give the show's fanbase what they've been asking for, for some time: "We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series 'Reno 911!' to the world. Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call." Reno 911! is the second project Lennon has set up at the service, with comedy series Winos also expected to premiere some time this year.