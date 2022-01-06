Rey Fenix's Arm Would Be Fine If Vince Russo Was In Charge of AEW

In a sad accident during the main event of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix landed badly during a chokeslam from the apron through a table and appeared to break his arm. Mike Johnson at PWInsider later reported that Fenix was taken to the hospital and may have escaped with only a dislocated elbow, though no official statement has come from AEW or Fenix yet. Later on, during a taping for AEW Rampage, newly signed Jake Atlas also suffered an injury to his knee that may take him out of action after his first match in the company. But if Vince Russo was in charge, none of this would have happened and both of those guys would be totally fine… according to Vince Russo.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Disgraced former WWF, WCW, and TNA booker Vince Russo took to Twitter on Thursday morning to tweet:

The total lack of Characters/Storylines in wrestling today has equated to making the matches longer in order to fill TV time. This increases the chance of injury which leads to shortened careers. That's part of the reason why I wrote the way I did. https://t.co/17iU7cAwCf pic.twitter.com/wbgrHyQoqu — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) January 6, 2022

Yes, that's right. Russo actually claimed that the reason his writing was so bad it helped put WCW out of business and nearly did the same for TNA was that he was doing it for the wrestlers' own good, to prevent them having to engage in longer matches and increase their chance of injury. It really puts Russo's career in a new perspective, doesn't it, amigos? He didn't ruin those shows because he was a mark for himself that didn't understand the success of the Attitude Era was the result of the contributions of an entire company of people (and a lot of luck), of which he was just one part. So the next time you think back on all those goofy "on a pole" matches, or the times Russo encouraged wrestlers to break kayfabe and call attention to the scripted nature of wrestling in the ring, or the time he booked himself to be WCW Champion, or any of the numerous other times Russo contributed to the great genre of WrestleCrap, remember: he only had the best interest of the wrestlers in mind. Vince Russo's bad writing saved lives, people! Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!