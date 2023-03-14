Rhett & Link's Mythical & Roku Launch 24-Hour Streaming Channel Rhett & Link's Mythical is bringing content to Roku with a free 24-hour streaming channel, Mythical 24/7, which is now available.

Roku is adding a new 24-hour streaming channel, Mythical 24/7, with Rhett & Link's Mythical that'll be free on the platform starting today, March 14th. The channel will be ad-supported and free to those with a Roku available to watch it all thanks to help from ad management vendor Wurl. Mythical has grown and obtained other channels like Smosh, adding them into the company fold in 2019.

The always-on FAST channel will be completely comprised of Mythical owned-and-operated content and curate the best of Mythical and Rhett & Link. Featured content will include legendary Mythical properties such as Good Mythical Morning, Good Mythical More, Mythical Kitchen, and Ear Biscuits. It will also feature "Mythical Specials," which includes content from the vault and other special projects like Rhett & Link's viral comedic hits such as music videos, sketches, and more. Mythical 24/7 will be available on March 14th on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is a top streaming channel owned and operated by Roku, providing consumers with free, ad-supported content. It contains a broad variety of content* that is both licensed and original and on-demand and linear. The Roku Channel is available to consumers in the U.S., Canada, and the UK on Roku streaming devices, the Web, and mobile devices.

In the announcement of the Mythical 24/7's premiere, Rhett & Link said, "We started Mythical in our basement in the early days of digital video, but always thought of our shows as television for the internet generation." The duo also added, "A decade and thousands of episodes later, Mythical is a full-fledged studio and ready to launch its own network. The Roku Channel is the perfect partner to help us deliver Mythical 24/7 to all comedy fans in that post-broadcast generation." Roku also spoke on the collaboration, saying, "We're delighted to be partnering with Mythical to give users of the Roku Channel the ability to stream popular creator-driven content anytime through this brand-new channel."