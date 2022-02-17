Rick and Morty Call In Birdperson; James Gunn "No Closer to an Answer"

You would think Dan Harmon & Justin's Roiland's dimension-hopping (thought that might be on pause) duo and whoever it is they have in his camp working the day-to-day operations would give the man a break on the day that his show streams its final episode for the season. But apparently, that wasn't to be as Peacemaker series creator James Gunn shared more evidence in the growing mental & physical mind games that Rick and Morty have been playing with him since he's been filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Mr. Meeseeks, Squanchy, Mr. Poopybutthole, Snowball, Morty, Rick… so who's next? How about Birdperson? Because that's who was also waiting for him. But even more concerning? Gunn gave us a glimmer of hope yesterday that he had some suspicions about who was doing it and why. Unfortunately, this time around? "We're getting no closer to an answer to who is doing this." Dammit…

In fact, Gunn threw some love at the Adult Swim series during a recent interview about his HBO Max series Peacemaker. When asked about his approach to end credits, Gunn responded by saying that he wasn't interested in using them just to introduce future concepts into the mix. "It has to do that we have those end credits of all the people who worked hard on the show and we want people to see their names," Gunn explained. Plus, they have some bonus stuff they would like to share with the viewers- just like a certain animated series: "But also, we always have some extra footage. I just think it's a nice little gift to give people. 'Rick and Morty' does it, too." So let's take a look at what Gunn found on his set today:

Day 7. Birdperson has joined the crew. We're getting no closer to an answer to who is doing this. I thought there wasn't a new one today but saw that BP had fallen over & was hidden. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/5bG9RwilX4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the seventh day, when Pickle Rick entered the scene:

So now here's at what we thought was the final piece of the puzzle:

Here's a look at what else Gunn has had to share in a rundown of the "case file" from the beginning:

Day 5. Morty himself has now shown up on my video cart on the set of #GotGVol3 & I still have no idea who is doing this. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/niLlzOqlxr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at a previous tweet where Gunn revealed that the duo was upping their game and bringing in the big guns in the form of Snowball:

Day 4. Snowball has now joined the other #RickandMorty characters showing up on my video cart on the set of #GotGVol3. No idea who is doing this. pic.twitter.com/nb91iqzzt5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back to when Mr. Poopybutthole entered the scene:

And here's a look back at Gunn's tweet that kicked off our obsession:

