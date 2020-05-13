Rick and Morty Team Talk Promortyus, Show Not All Podcasts Are Boring

We've reached that point in the week where we begin to transition from discussing last week's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty and into looking at the next one. But before we get to shine our bright spotlight on our deadly duo's adventures with acid pits in the appropriately-titled "The Vat of Acid Episode", "Promortyus" writer Jeff Loveness, director Bryan Newton, background designer Michelle Rhee, and character designer Kendra Melton took part in this week's Rick and Morty Companion Podcast. Over the course of the hour, the four took questions from callers and offered the behind-the-scenes insights we don't tend to get from other shows. You know what, we're gonna go out on a limb and say that Rick was dead wrong: not all podcasts are boring:

Harmon, Roiland, and Adult Swim released an episode titles announcement video that gave a nice "wink-and-a-nod" to The Terminator before revealing the following loaded episode names (with loglines included). Beginning with return episode "Never Ricking Morty," we have "Promortyus" (Get off my face, broth), "The Vat of Acid Episode" (The one with the acid vat, broth), "Childrick of Mort" (Miracle of life, broth. Whole family in this one, broh.), and "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" (Parenting is crazy, broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one).