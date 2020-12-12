Roman Reigns, Carmella, Baron Corbin Lead Smackdown to Ratings Win

WWE Smackdown took the number one spot in the overnight network TV ratings, defeating even the mighty Shark Tank in the crucial 18-49 demographic. Even so, viewership was down slightly from last week with WWE a little more than a week away from the TLC PPV. The show was highlighted by the in-ring debut of the newly revamped Carmella character, a continuation of the feud between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, and, most importantly, a stellar promo from The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin.

Smackdown Viewership Decreases, Demo Rating Stays Steady

Smackdown's viewership was down slightly from last week with an overall average viewership across two hours of 2.106 million viewer across individual hours of 2.141 million viewers and 2.071 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. Smackdown scored a .6 and a .5 respectively for each hour in the 18-49 demographic, giving WWE first place for the night. Yay! WWE also won Men 18-49 and tied for first place in people 18-34.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster will take a win wherever The Chadster can get a win. So if Smackdown is going to beat the rest of the shows on network TV with viewers than Smackdown had last week, that's 100% A-OK with The Chadster. Of course, a victory or Smackdown shouldn't be surprising to anyone considering they had such a packed show led by King Corbin. This was the perfect way to end a week where AEW did so well because Smackdown doubled Dynamite in overall viewership, which allows The Chadster to feel secure in his manhood for one more week. Congratulations are in order, not just for The Chadster, but for WWE on a job well done.