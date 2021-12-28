Runaways, TWD/Ghost Rider & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 Dec 21

Dearly beloved/We are gathered here today/To get through this thing called life/Electric word, life/It means forever and that's a mighty long time/But I'm here to tell you/There's something else/The afterworld/A world of never-ending happiness/You can always see the sun, day or night/So when you call up that shrink in Beverly Hills/You know the one, Dr. Everything'll Be Alright/Instead of asking him how much of your time is left/Ask him how much of your mind, baby/'Cause in this life/Things are much harder than in the afterworld/In this life/You're on your own/And if the elevator tries to bring you down/Go crazy, punch a higher floor… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Prince and The Revolution for "'Let's Go Crazy" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes AMC's The Walking Dead team pushing Norman Reedus for Ghost Rider, HBO Max offering the best Rick insults from Rick and Morty, Gregg Sulkin talks ending of Hulu's Marvel's Runaways, WWE wrestler Seth Rollins's attacker apparently attends NYC show, Showtime's Dexter: New Blood offers a preview of the penultimate episode, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett profiles Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, NBC's The Office star Rainn Wilson apparently challenges AEW wrestler Sting (?!), ABC's The Rookie drops a massive amount of images for its Season 4 midseason return, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our review of Peacock's MacGruber.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, December 28, 2021:

The Walking Dead: Gimple Praises Reedus's Ghost Rider-Like Chain Work

The Rookie S04E10 Preview Images: Is Nolan & Bailey's Future in Doubt?

The Walking Dead – Angela Kang on Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider: "Rad"

Rick and Morty – Rick Sanchez: The Man, The Myth, The Insults

Mayor of Kingstown Midseason Trailer; E09 Images: It's About Payback

Marvel's Runaways Star Gregg Sulkin on Why Series Was Canceled & More

Seth Rollins Attacker Attends WWE Weekend MSG Show

Dexter: New Blood Writer: E09 Most Favorite Thing He's Written for TV

The Book of Boba Fett: Mercenary Fennec Shand Keeps an Eye on Everyone

WWE Appears To Have Lost Several Stars Due To COVID-19 This Week

Superman & Lois: Dylan Walsh on Top Sam Lane Moment; Season 2 Moves

The Always Sunny Podcast: Glenn Howerton's Parking Crusade Rolls On!

The Office Star Rainn Wilson Challenges Sting… the Wrestler, Right?

Hawkeye Director Rhys Thomas Offers Series Breakdown, Teases Future

Doctor Who "Eve of the Daleks" Intros Time Loop Twist; Special Trailer

And here's a look at our reviews from the past 24 hours, this time with a look at Peacock's MacGruber:

MacGruber Review: Well, It's Definitely Better Than the 2010 Film

