Ryback Lashes Out at Amazon Over Schedule IV Drug Testing

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Hola, amigos! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Former WWE Superstar Ryback isn't happy with Amazon's new policy demanding he test his supplements for the presence of Schedule IV drugs. The Big Guy, who has previously suggested his supplements could prevent COVID better than government-imposed safety measures, took to Twitter to denounce the new Amazon policy.

According to the government, Schedule IV drugs are classified as ones that have a low potential for abuse relative to substances in Schedule III. Drugs include Xanax, Soma, Klonopin, Valium, Halcion, and more. I should point out that Comrade Ryback isn't saying that his supplements contain these drugs, but rather that he simply finds Amazon's requirement sellers test for them too onerous. Of course, Ryback has previously spoken out about safety measures he has deemed unnecessary.

"This goes away the day we stop creating fear and actually empowering people," Ryback said last year in response to COVID-19 safety measures implemented by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. "There are basic things we can all do to that would actually drastically help, but they push fear. He needs to be challenged and is weak. We need strong leaders who understand how to operate."

"Haven't been sick in 7.5 years," said Ryback, promoting his supplement brand, Feed Me More Nutrition, with a photo of his Kickout Immune Booster product. "Proper nutrition supplementing with greens and whole food multi vitamins work wonders. I have zero fear and haven't met one person with fear in person. We must empower people and improve our nutrition, it will allow us all to prosper. @FMMNutrition"

Though those statements sound a bit extreme, it isn't like Ryback is a believer in obscure conspiracy theories or anything like that. He's just a regular former pro wrestler who can't seem to find wrestling work in the booming wrestling economy who believes WWE is colluding with Twitter to suppress his social media reach. Just normal stuff, you know? Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Screencap from "It's Feeding Time for Ryback: A Special Look at The Big Guy."
Screencap from "It's Feeding Time for Ryback: A Special Look at The Big Guy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.