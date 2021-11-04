Ryback Lashes Out at Amazon Over Schedule IV Drug Testing

Hola, amigos! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Former WWE Superstar Ryback isn't happy with Amazon's new policy demanding he test his supplements for the presence of Schedule IV drugs. The Big Guy, who has previously suggested his supplements could prevent COVID better than government-imposed safety measures, took to Twitter to denounce the new Amazon policy.

It is ridiculous @amazon is now telling sellers that on top of 3rd party testing, which I have no issue with and have been doing for the the supplements that we now must test them for schedule 4 drugs, which almost no labs are qualified to do other than the 1 Amazon has ties to. — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) November 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

According to the government, Schedule IV drugs are classified as ones that have a low potential for abuse relative to substances in Schedule III. Drugs include Xanax, Soma, Klonopin, Valium, Halcion, and more. I should point out that Comrade Ryback isn't saying that his supplements contain these drugs, but rather that he simply finds Amazon's requirement sellers test for them too onerous. Of course, Ryback has previously spoken out about safety measures he has deemed unnecessary.

"This goes away the day we stop creating fear and actually empowering people," Ryback said last year in response to COVID-19 safety measures implemented by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. "There are basic things we can all do to that would actually drastically help, but they push fear. He needs to be challenged and is weak. We need strong leaders who understand how to operate."

"Haven't been sick in 7.5 years," said Ryback, promoting his supplement brand, Feed Me More Nutrition, with a photo of his Kickout Immune Booster product. "Proper nutrition supplementing with greens and whole food multi vitamins work wonders. I have zero fear and haven't met one person with fear in person. We must empower people and improve our nutrition, it will allow us all to prosper. @FMMNutrition"

Though those statements sound a bit extreme, it isn't like Ryback is a believer in obscure conspiracy theories or anything like that. He's just a regular former pro wrestler who can't seem to find wrestling work in the booming wrestling economy who believes WWE is colluding with Twitter to suppress his social media reach. Just normal stuff, you know? Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ryback, wrestling, wwe