Ryback Thinks Vince McMahon Should Contribute to More GoFundMes

Former WWE Star Ryback may believe that healthy eating and his own supplements may be the best cure for COVID-19, but that doesn't mean it doesn't support some good old socialized medicine. The Big Guy took to Twitter to implore Vince McMahon and the WWE to contribute to a fundraiser for former WWE star Gillberg. Ryback tagged Vince in a retweet of the GoFundMe page for Gillberg, who recently suffered a heart attack. The campaign seeks to raise $30,000 but has raised under $3,000 as of this writing.

When asked if he really thought Vince would help Gillberg, Ryback wrote, "Nope, but it's worth sharing so everyone can see what a piece of shit billionaire @vincemcmahon is."

"The @wwe and @vincemcmahon are failures in understanding life," Ryback added. "Vince is going to burn to the ground in front of us, mark my words, the process has already begun. He is going to experience pain in various ways before he will be allowed to move on. He failed to evolve…"

When one of Ryback's followers pushed back on the idea that McMahon has a responsibility to pay for health care of former WWE stars, Ryback responded, "Imagine being a billionaire on your final chapter of life and not wanting to help as many people as possible, especially in the industry that made you a billionaire. Most wrestlers contribute to the Go Fund Me for various people, but @vincemcmahon never does. That is your answer." On further pushback, he added, "Billy you are the problem. The business structure of @wwe creates health problems far past the period talents work there. You fail to see the problems that @wwe creates and their lack of decency in the people that have made them who they are."

You can contribute to the GoFundMe page for Gillberg here.